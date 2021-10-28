With a new coaching staff brings new opportunities, and perhaps no one on the CC hockey roster has taken greater advantage of the clean slate than Jordan Biro.
After a quiet freshman season, Biro has 2 goals and 1 assist through 5 games. He’s gotten the Tigers moving in the two games where their offense came alive.
“Just having that opportunity and trust from coaches allowed me to play the game I know I can play,” Biro said.
Biro is the younger brother of former Penn State captain Brandon Biro, now playing in the AHL and under contract with the Buffalo Sabres. Both Sherwood Park, Alberta, natives played for the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before heading down the college route.
As the start of his CC career drew close, Biro tested positive for mononucleosis.
“Just everything about last year is weird,” Biro said.
It was COVID-19 that shut the team down, however, and a delayed arrival in Omaha for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference “pod” gave Biro extra time to get healthy. He had two assists in his first three games, his only points of the season. In 18 games, Biro was largely used as a winger on the bottom two lines and as an extra forward.
He’s no longer deep on the depth chart. CC’s three top scorers transferred or turned pro and when first-year head coach Kris Mayotte arrived, Biro was immediately given an expanded role.
“He has the ability, I think, to speed things up when they need to be sped up, but — just importantly, if not more importantly — the ability to slow things down when things are fast. Not just physically, but in his brain,” Mayotte said.
“Rarely does he not make a positive play with the puck. Doesn't mean it’s always a dynamic play, but it’s the right hockey play a lot.”
While the Tigers only managed a goal in each of their first three games, Biro was generating chances. He scored the first of his career on the power play at Union on Oct. 16.
“Now that that’s off his back, he’s back to playing hockey versus trying to score, and it’s put him in a better spot,” Mayotte said.
Biro buried a feed from defenseman Nicklas Andrews, again on the power play, in CC’s first win of the Mayotte era at No. 10 Boston College.
“He’s playing good hockey for us. You can see his confidence grow every day and he gets more and more confident with the puck on his stick,” Mayotte said. “He wants it more and he’s getting it more.”
For his part, Biro is seeing the benefit of putting on weight in the offseason. He’s able to better compete with bigger opponents.
“I feel like I’m skating better, a lot faster, and winning battles that maybe I wasn’t last year,” Biro said.
“That fresh start for me was exciting and allowed me to push even harder over the summer.”
Biro is one of several sophomores who have stepped up. Logan Will, another depth forward last season, has moved into a bigger role as well and leads the Tigers with four points. Dominic Basse has started every game so far and was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week after a 40-save effort against Boston College.
CC gets another crack at Air Force, which defeated the Tigers 2-1 in an exhibition game. It’s a good chance for evaluation, according to Mayotte.
“See how much we’ve grown,” Mayotte said.
“But at the same time, we assume we’ll see a different Air Force team.”