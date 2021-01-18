A small screen behind the penalty boxes at The Broadmoor World Arena was the most happening spot in town on Monday night.

In the final 11 minutes of regulation, a goal was reviewed twice with different results, followed by three straight penalty calls reviewed for a major. All three resulted in a minor.

That stretched-out third period merely delayed the same result and Colorado College dropped its fourth straight game, 3-2 against No. 11 Nebraska-Omaha.

Zach Berzolla, with three career goals spread across three seasons at CC, put one in at the back door to get the Tigers within one — no review required — with under four minutes to play in regulation. Dominic Basse (23 saves) was pulled but all the circling failed to send the game to overtime.

The overturned second CC goal came when Ben Copeland hooked a right and went top shelf. The referees reviewed it and left the booth satisfied, only to head right back in to check for offsides. Copeland wasn’t the first over the line and the goal was called back.

“We’ve gotta start getting the breaks,” coach Mike Haviland said.

Tyler Weiss was found guilty of shooting on Basse after a whistle, but in his quest for revenge, freshman defenseman Nicklas Andrews took the brunt of the consequences. He drew a five-minute penalty for grabbing the facemask in the second period and even though Omaha hurt its own chances, the Mavericks scored twice during that span.

After two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey, the Mavericks went on the power play and were whistled for too many men seconds later. Back 4-on-4, the Tigers pressed in and allowed a 2-on-1 in the other direction. Omaha (7-3-1) captain Kevin Conley broke the scoring stalemate.

The Tigers (3-8-2) were two seconds from getting Andrews back when Nate Knoepke centered and fired past Basse to make it 2-0. That one came 57 seconds after the first.

“We’re going to make mistakes,” Haviland said. “We just have to stay away from the catastrophic mistakes.”

Immediately off a faceoff win, the Mavericks’ Kirby Proctor added the eventual game-winner.

Josiah Slavin gave the Tigers hope in the final minute of the second period, scoring off the rush with help from linemates Copeland and Patrick Cozzi.

“We’re working on the offense, trying to give the offense enough confidence to hang onto the puck,” Haviland said. “I saw some of it tonight.”

Sophomore goaltender Isaiah Saville made 31 saves and improved to 5-1 in his career against Colorado College.