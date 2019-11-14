More than a month into the season, the Tigers are hitting the road.
Coming off a bye week, Colorado College is away for the first time this season, traveling to St. Cloud to take on the Huskies.
The Tigers (2-3-1 overall, 0-1-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) secured a single point in their most recent series against Western Michigan. The efforts so far have been spotty.
“We haven’t left yet,” coach Mike Haviland said. “Maybe getting on the road will help us get together a little more.”
Defending Penrose Cup winner St. Cloud State lost half of its scoring and was picked to finish just above Colorado College in the bottom half of the NCHC. The Huskies are still drawing votes in the USA Today hockey poll and sit 2-2-4 overall. This weekend opens their conference slate.
The homestand to start the CC season didn’t produce the desired effect. A little team bonding could go a long way.
“I’ve been looking forward to getting on the road for a bit here,” forward Nick Halloran said.
The game will be streamed on NCHC.tv for a subscription fee and air on KRDO.