Hard to believe, considering how long it took to put it there, but Colorado College senior Alex Berardinelli has gotten used to the Gold Pan trophy sitting in its locker room spot.
“I’ll look up at it and smile,” Berardinelli said.
“Winning it was a big weight lifted off our shoulders, the guys here.”
Colorado College would like to ensure it never moves, save for the occasional photo. The Tigers will play for that right starting this weekend as the in-state rivalry with Denver (9-4-3, 1-3-2-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) adds another chapter Friday at Magness Arena and Saturday at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Denver retained the trophy, introduced in 1993-94 to the college hockey rivalry with the second-most games (320) played, the previous four seasons. It’s easier to hold onto than it is to take it. A tie in the four-game series favors the current owners.
Also encouraging is that the Tigers (6-5-1, 2-3-1) haven’t lost at Denver in two regular seasons. Including the playoffs, they’ve gone 3-2-2.
Colorado College needed to sweep the second home-and-home series in March in order to get it out of Denver. Grant Cruikshank scored just 1:45 into Senior Night that Saturday. He never imagined that would be it for the scoring, but it was in a 30-save, 1-0 clinching victory.
Both co-captains remember senior Trevor Gooch starting to jump around 10 seconds before the final horn, signaling CC’s futile stretch against its greatest foe was over.
“Just for everyone on the team and in this city, it was very special,” Cruikshank said.
“It’s very important to a lot of people and we definitely know that in our locker room. That’s why we’re playing so hard for it and why it means so much to us.”
Cruikshank has heard about the struggles, but his freshman class was part of the breakthrough. Berardinelli remembers the lean times. His freshman season, CC was outscored 21-5 in six losses to Denver.
“It’s not something to be taken for granted,” Berardinelli said. “It’s something we worked very hard for and something we’re very proud of. We have no intention of giving it back.”
The forward, who scored his first goal of the season last weekend at Princeton, is working to keep everyone in the moment.
“These are the most fun games that you’ll play, maybe in your life,” Berardinelli said. “It’s a special rivalry and a special time. Take advantage of it.”