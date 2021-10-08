Colorado College’s legacy player did the honors, scoring the first regular-season goal at Ed Robson Arena, but the Tigers couldn’t bury a second in a 2-1 loss to St. Lawrence.
Chase Foley wanted to play for the Tigers from a young age. His parents met in a Colorado College dorm. His dad, Sean, played three seasons for the CC hockey team and was in the crowd Friday night.
Just past the game’s midway point, Hunter McKown took the puck end-to-end, dropping it off for himself to the right of the goal, then headed off on a line change. CC’s Matthew Gleason stuck himself in front of goaltender Emil Zetterquist as Jordan Biro set up Foley. The sophomore defenseman scored his first career goal, the first one that counts in CC’s new barn.
“Kind of a wide-open net. I just closed my eyes, shot it,” Foley said. “It was a special moment for sure.”
Just 2:03 into the first period, St. Lawrence’s Ashton Fry found Aleksi Peltonen gliding by Dominic Basse (13 saves). Peltonen shoveled the puck past the sophomore goaltender.
“It took us a little bit to get to our game,” coach Kris Mayotte said.
Saints captain Kaden Pickering scored St. Lawrence’s second goal exactly six minutes into the second period. He took a major penalty early in the third for laying out Connor Mayer along the boards, but the Tigers failed to convert and tie the game.
“They did a good job killing all night,” Foley said.
Basse was pulled with more than two and a half minutes left. CC went for the equalizer and overtime. Logan Will had an empty net and a bouncing puck with less than 10 seconds left, but couldn’t point it in the right direction. He was reassured by teammates as the Tigers headed down the tunnel.
The Tigers put 41 shots on Zetterquist. The senior was happy to hold onto shots for a whistle.
CC also scored once in an exhibition game against Air Force the weekend before.
“It’s just pucks didn’t get there when we had the traffic. I thought we were around the net a ton,” Mayotte said.
“We played 13 forwards. I thought all those guys brought something. No moral victories, but I thought our guys played hard.”