DENVER - The Colorado College Tigers threatened to sully Denver’s Senior Night like the Pioneers did to them the previous night, but it was just a threat.
Denver dominated the latter two periods Saturday in a 5-1 victory at Magness Arena.
The Pioneers took back the Gold Pan Trophy on Friday night with a tie at The Broadmoor World Arena. They’ve won it five of six seasons.
There was no ceremony or fanfare surrounding the handoff this time, and it was followed by a thorough beating of their southern rivals.
"The highs and lows of yesterday were pretty substantial," co-captain Grant Cruikshank said. "We thought we had a great game yesterday, came up a little bit short. Had a great first period here today and seemed to just let it slip."
Last-place Colorado College is headed to top-seeded North Dakota for the first round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs. Former Tiger Westin Michaud potted his 16th goal of the season Saturday, which tied him for the team lead, as the No. 2 Fighting Hawks clinched the regular-season championship outright.
The teams will play Friday at 6:37 p.m., Saturday at 6:07 and Sunday at 6:07 if needed.
CC finished the regular season with almost twice as many losses as wins, 11-20-3 (4-17-3-1 NCHC).
Denver put almost two times as many shots on net in the season finale. Matt Vernon (39 saves) held his team in it but was hung out to dry too many times.
Senior Nick Halloran scored the only goal for the Tigers before being helped off the ice with an apparent leg injury late in the second period.
Coach Mike Haviland described his injury as potentially series, but he'll know more Monday. The same goes for two of his top defensemen, Bryan Yoon and Kristian Blumenschein. Yoon left early Friday with an upper-body injury and didn't play Saturday.
Senior Blumenschein played in just two of the previous 13 games. He was a force Friday, but bowed out again early in Saturday's game with a nagging injury.
Lines were scrambled on the fly. With one minutes-chewing junior, three freshmen and two players who have rarely seen game action making up his blue line, plus a potentially major injury to the second-leading scorer, the Tigers have a lot to do in the few days before North Dakota.
"Injuries happen during a year," Haviland said. "You may have to change your thought process and who you are and how you’re going to approach the game now, and your identity of a team.
"We have to figure that out quickly here and everyone has to buy in."
In the first period Colorado College was engaged, getting in shooting lanes, breaking up passes, hanging with the Pioneers.
No. 6 Denver settled in during the second period. Every possession seemed to end with a thud on Vernon’s pad, while the Tigers tried to play dump and chase.
Senior Michael Davies scored his first of the season off a highlight-reel give-and-go with Jake Durflinger. Durflinger was soon given the gate for drawing the referees’ ire in a scrum with CC’s Alex Berardinelli, one of three 10-minute misconducts in the game.
No matter, as the short-handed Pioneers finished off the Tigers short-handed. Ryan Barrow went the distance with a turnover at center ice to make it 3-1. Hank Crone and Cole Guttman added third-period goals.
"It comes back down to defense, whether it's just standing next to a guy or not picking up your own guy," Cruikshank said. "We'll look at the tape and try to fix those things and get ready for next weekend."
Point No. 97 of Halloran’s CC career was among his prettiest — a breakaway goal. He flipped the puck up and over Magnus Chrona (22 saves) after taking a feed from Chad Sasaki. Halloran had two relatively clean breakaway bids turned aside Friday night.
Emilio Pettersen tied it up on a second-period power play. Camped out at the right faceoff circle, his found Vernon in his way the first time. The second time, there was nothing but twine.
Cruikshank said the Tigers will "try to forget" the series before facing the powerful Fighting Hawks for the right to continue their season.
"Have to lean on the experience we had last year, being the first team on the road to win a series," the sophomore said. "Definitely going to have to use some of us older guys that went through that."