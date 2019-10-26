If Colorado College wants to get out of the area just below .500, where it's dwelled the past two seasons, it will have to figure out how to close series.
The first weekend of the regular season against Minnesota, the Tigers crumbled late. After a thorough victory Friday night against Michigan State, CC failed to show up, falling into a three-goal hole early and going down 5-1 against the Spartans a day later.
“(Consistency) is a lesson we unfortunately keep having to learn here,” senior co-captain Alex Berardinelli said. “We’re trying to beat it into the guys’ heads — Coach Haviland is stressing it, we’ve stressed it since Day 1.
“But obviously we haven’t learned.”
Jerad Rosburg, Cole Krygier and Gianluca Esteves scored in succession within 6:48 to chase freshman goaltender Matt Vernon a night after his 26-save effort in his collegiate debut.
A strange set of circumstances led to a 4-on-3 for Colorado College and Ben Copeland’s second goal of the season to make it 3-1. Christian Krygier’s minor for kneeing was wiped out by a CC faceoff violation penalty, not often seen around these parts but called twice Saturday night, once against each team. Then a Michigan State tripping call restored the man advantage.
Copeland’s initial shot was blocked, then he shifted around at the point until he found an opening. Bryan Yoon picked up his third helper of the weekend, and with the secondary assist, Josiah Slavin had his first collegiate point.
Nicolas Muller restored the three-goal lead in the second period. Logan Lambdin wrapped around the net undetected and roofed a backhand by Ruck for the final score.
“It’s just not acceptable, is what we said in the locker room — it should never happen and will never happen again,” Berardinelli said. “That’s not the structure that we’re built on. That’s not the culture that we want to have here.”
Ruck made 20 saves in relief. Vernon allowed three goals on eight shots and absorbed the loss.
Colorado College’s performance in the faceoff circle gave it something else to work on before opening conference play against Western Michigan next weekend. The Tigers won 21 of 47 draws.
Colorado College has only managed to sweep a single weekend opponent five times in five seasons. In its latest bid, coach Mike Haviland said the Tigers “came out like we wanted an easy game.”
“It’s not easy to sweep a team, but you’ve got to have that mindset and you’ve got to prepare,” Haviland said.
“You’ve gotta prepare better. That goes back on me, whether I’ve got to change the way we prepare for Saturdays. They have to take some accountability on that too, but we’re all in this together.”
Nick Halloran returned to the top line after sitting out Friday with an injury. He had two shots on goal.