Winless takes down undefeated.
Behind a 30-save effort in freshman goaltender Dominic Basse’s first college start, Colorado College provided one of the pod’s biggest upsets so far in a 4-1 win over No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (5-1-1) on Sunday morning in Omaha.
The Tigers, shellacked by Omaha and Western Michigan in their past two games and winless through three, scrambled their lines and put forth Basse in place of last year’s workhorse, Matt Vernon. Vernon allowed eight goals on 38 shots in the past two games.
Minnesota Duluth, perhaps tired in their seventh game in 13 days, turned the puck over repeatedly. Twenty-one blocked shots highlighted an airtight CC defensive effort, and Basse was there to clean up most everything else. His shutout try ended with 1:04 left in regulation.
On the first, shorthanded goal, junior co-captain Grant Cruikshank was opportunistic. He noticed a Bulldog was struggling with the puck along the boards, relieved him of it and went in alone, beating Ryan Fanti low.
Later in the first period, the puck ricocheted to Cruikshank on the power play and he fired into an open net. Freshman defenseman Jack Millar, who’s scored twice in three games, had the primary assist.
Cruikshank rushed in for his second career hat trick but Fanti turned aside his shot. Josiah Slavin followed closely and uninhibited and buried it for a 3-0 advantage in the middle period.
Basse was cautious early but dazzling late. Late in the second period, Nick Swaney stripped the puck from Zach Berzolla near the net and went high. Basse patiently waited him out and gloved the shot. He also turned aside two bids on a decisive late power play.
Troy Conzo got a step on defenders and went in on a break, scoring his first of the season to make it 4-0 for Colorado College (1-2-1).