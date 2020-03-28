Nick Halloran is among millions waiting for good news.
The forward, who just wrapped his hockey career at Colorado College, wants to play professionally at the “highest level possible, whatever one that may be.”
However with the world battling coronavirus, it’s an inopportune time to launch many careers. No one knows if or when hockey will resume this season.
“It certainly it doesn’t help him that things have shut down,” his coach of four years, Mike Haviland, said. “I think he would have gotten something, maybe at the American League level, right away here at the end of the year.”
He very nearly joined former linemate Mason Bergh in the 100-point club at Colorado College, finishing at 97 (40 goals, 57 assists) in spite of missing half a season to injury. He had surgery on both hips. Haviland said those injury struggles “maybe hurt him a little bit” but he’s put himself in a good spot.
The all-American sophomore season is the one for the record books. He put up 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games. He recalls it not individually, but as part of a prolific unit with Bergh and Trey Bradley, referred to as the 13-14-15 line for their uniform numbers.
“I think about those two when I think about that year, the chemistry,” Halloran said.
Haviland estimated Halloran had around a dozen pro teams talking to him. Two years later, it’s that time again.
“I’ve talked to a couple of teams already,” Haviland said. “I think he’s got a lot of interest.”
A handful of National Collegiate Hockey Conference stars signed with the teams that drafted them the past two weeks. Minnesota-Duluth’s Scott Perunovich (St. Louis) and Western Michigan’s Wade Allison (Philadelphia), Mattias Samuelsson (Buffalo) and Hugh McGing (St. Louis) all inked deals.
Free agent signings include UMD’s Colton Poolman (Calgary), St. Cloud’s Jack Ahcan (Boston), North Dakota’s Cole Smith (Nashville) and Western Michigan’s Dawson DiPietro (Buffalo), Cam Lee (Pittsburgh) and Austin Rueschhoff (New York Rangers).
Halloran, who was not drafted, is letting the professionals navigate. He’s at home with Colorado College moving courses online and “not too in the loop.”
The results weren’t there and the end was surreal, but the final season had its good times.
He won the Pikes Peak Trophy for the second time and played in an outdoor game. He trailed the team’s leading scorer Chris Wilkie by a point and led the team with 18 assists. Both were Hobey Baker nominees. They were the Tigers’ steadiest forces in a year where hardly any returners improved on the previous year’s numbers.
“We were young and inexperienced,” Halloran said. “That mattered in games that could have swung the other way.”
He went down along the boards in what turned out to be the final game of his CC career at Denver. It wasn’t as bad as it looked, a “minor lower-body injury.” Now’s as good a time as any to rest and wait for good news.
Notes
Hockey writer Mark Divver, of USCHO.com and others, tweeted Saturday that redshirt sophomore Bailey Conger was back in the transfer portal. The forward transferred to Colorado College from Providence College and sat out a year, and could be on the move again. He scored all four of his goals in the first six games of the season (seven assists) and played on a line with leading scorer Wilkie. During the second half, however, he was scratched from the lineup. … Sources confirmed freshman Sam Renlund is also in the transfer portal. The depth forward had a goal and 4 assists and 32 penalty minutes in 26 games. … One odd stat: Conger (+1) and Renlund (+4) were two of the four (Bryan Yoon, Jack Gates) Tigers that played most of the season and finished with a positive plus-minus.