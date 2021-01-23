Dom Basse’s career-best 36 saves gave Colorado College hope against No. 3 North Dakota. Josiah Slavin’s slick deflection got the Tigers back within one.
But the Fighting Hawks pulled away for a 4-1 win Saturday night in Grand Forks, N.D., in no small part due to CC’s continued power play struggles. The Tigers dropped their sixth straight and have won once since the season-opening pod.
“I’ve got to tip my hat to him. He got shelled back there, so to speak,” forward Logan Will said of Basse. “He kept us in it for a good amount of time.
"It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we at least had a chance due to him.”
Colorado College spent six minutes of the first 11:17 of the second period on the power play and failed to convert. North Dakota immediately made them pay as Jordan Kawaguchi, tied for the conference lead in points, took advantage of a collision between Tigers in the offensive end. He beat Bryan Yoon back to Basse and sent the puck in low stick side.
The 19 shots Basse faced in the first period — the total CC managed the entire game — came in all varieties. The only one that beat the freshman goaltender was Cooper Moore’s one-timer with 5:34 left in the period.
“Obviously we knew they were going to come out pretty excited, with fans, playing there for the first time since March of last year,” Will, who drew two penalties, said. “At least we knew it was coming.”
Thirty-five seconds into the second period, in the carryover portion of a power play, North Dakota (11-3-1) went off on a 3-on-2 and passed it around, toying with CC until Shane Pinto tapped it in next to the crease.
Two minutes later, Slavin sent the puck to Ben Copeland, who ripped a shot Slavin redirected past Adam Scheel.
Colorado College (3-10-2) didn’t make moves to climb back and North Dakota added one more goal. After a turnover, the puck came off the boards to Yoon, who reacted quickly and tried to push it forward. He chipped it straight to Gavin Hain a few feet in front of him and Hain put the game out of reach.
“They won the puck battles, all three zones,” coach Mike Haviland said. “They’re heavy and hard on the puck and we weren’t tonight.”
The Colorado College power play was 0 for 5, which included 1:55 of 5-on-3.
The offense as a whole hasn’t been connecting. The Tigers have scored seven times during this six-game skid and have managed two in three games against North Dakota this season.
“It just can’t be that Slavin line with (Copeland) and Cozzi,” Haviland said. “We need some more from other people to start to get some production and take their games to a new level.”