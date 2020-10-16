Get ready for pod hockey.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has finalized a plan for a 26-game conference schedule, which will begin with “pod” play in order to limit travel. Colorado College and the rest of the teams will convene in Omaha, Neb., and begin play Dec. 1.
The University of Nebraska Omaha’s Baxter Arena will host the pod. Teams will play 10 games during the first three weeks of December.
Similar to what Atlantic Hockey described Thursday, the eight-team league has been divided into divisions in order to cut down on travel. Colorado College is in the West Division with Denver, North Dakota and Omaha. Miami, St. Cloud State, Western Michigan and two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth are in the East Division.
CC will play each West Division team six times and each East Division team twice. All eight East Division games will take place in the pod.
“We have a great partner in the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who will help us take all of the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff in the Pod,” Trev Alberts, Omaha’s vice chancellor for athletics, said in an NCHC news release.
In the release, the NCHC acknowledged the pod play would fall during final exams and referenced limiting team competition around those days.
The remaining West Division games, eight games at home and eight away, will take place from January through March. Play is set to begin the first weekend in January and wrap up at the same time point as usual in early March. No changes have been made at this point to the Frozen Faceoff.
Multiple bye weekends will provide flexibility, if needed.
“Throughout the past eight months we have learned to adjust and think creatively about how we live our personal and professional lives,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in the league statement. “I’m proud of our membership for their entrepreneurial spirit to build a concept grounded in health and safety that we believe gives a group of deserving student-athletes the best opportunity to conduct a successful season.”