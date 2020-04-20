High school hockey was a good ride for goaltender Jake Begley. The next few years would test him.
“It’s all fun to be really good as a high school goaltender, but that’s in the past now,” Begley said. “I want to be a good college goaltender now.”
His high school friends are graduating from college while he’s set to enter Colorado College this year as a freshman. Those days at Hill-Murray School feel like another lifetime.
There were multiple deep state tournament runs with the Maplewood, Minn., school. Begley won the Frank Brimsek Award, which recognizes Minnesota's top senior goaltender, in 2017. It’s awarded alongside Mr. Hockey.
Bill Lechner, Hill-Murray’s longtime coach, recalls a confident, skilled competitor who stepped up to meet whomever they were playing. Begley loved the thrill of games — “when the lights come on and the crowds are there.” Practices were necessary but not welcome.
That was going to have to change.
“I definitely feel like I’m a much more mature and better player now compared to when I came out of high school,” Begley said.
Juniors was a mixed bag. He made the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL out of camp and played 26 games there through two seasons, accumulating a 6-10-3 record with a 3.57 goals-against average and .883 save percentage. He was traded to the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL) but only appeared in one game. He finished out the season with the New Jersey Hitmen (NCDC) and posted good numbers.
Many, he said, would quit looking for the next hockey landing spot and pursue a degree. He wanted to keep playing, whether it be Division I or III.
Lechner offered the “big brother” advice he’s given to others.
“Just don’t be my age, don’t be 40, 50, 60 years old, going ‘What if?’” Lechner said, "if you still have the fever, still have the fight. It’s going to be a hard road, it’s more of a business than high school fun with your friends.
“But go for it.”
He still had the fight, so he went for it. Seeking more playing time, Begley spent 2019-20 with the Brockville (Ontario) Braves of the Central Canada Hockey League (43 games, 2.53 GAA, .917 save %).
Begley said Colorado College reached out during his second year in Green Bay, before the wild ride began in earnest. He visited CC this February with a level of uncertainty but chose it within days.
He’ll join another freshman goaltender, Dom Basse, in pushing presumptive starter sophomore Matt Vernon.
“You’ve just got to be patient and wait for a good opportunity that fits you the best rather than forcing something,” Begley recalled his father, a former college hockey player, saying. “If you stick with it and keep working, someone’s going to notice, and that’s what happened.”
He’s looking forward to the simple things — consistency, building relationships, staying busy. After a few years of upheaval in the middle of a constantly changing cast of junior players, he has the chance to go through college with a group. He knows several of the Tigers already. He played with Ben Copeland and Connor Mayer and went to Hill-Murray with Casey Staum.
“I knew it was going to work out and it’s worked out so far,” Begley said. “I just can’t wait to get going.”
He helps out with Lechner’s summer program when he can. Lechner watched the 2017 Mr. Goalie mature and find a spot to continue his career.
“I’m glad he stuck with it because it’s a great opportunity and a great school,” Lechner said.