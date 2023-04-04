Another former Colorado College hockey player moved to the professional ranks on Tuesday.

Grant Cruikshank, a three-year Tiger forward, signed with the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cruikshank played three seasons in black and gold, recording 45 points in 90 games. He was a captain for CC in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

After that, Cruikshank played one season at Minnesota, helping the Golden Gophers reach the 2022 Frozen Four. Cruikshank tallied 15 points in 33 games at Minnesota.

He used his final season of college hockey to play at St. Cloud State, which reached the Elite 8 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Cruikshank recorded 23 goals and 15 assists in his lone season (2022-23) at SCSU.

Cruikshank joins Hunter McKown and Matt Vernon as former Tigers to sign with professional teams this offseason. McKown signed with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, while Vernon joined the Reading Royals of the ECHL.