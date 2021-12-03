No. 10 Omaha scored three quick first-period goals, but Colorado College battled back, eventually coming up short in a 4-3 loss on the road.
The Mavericks led 3-0 after the first on goals from Jimmy Glynn, Jack Randl and Tyler Weiss. They then took a 4-0 lead to start the second as Brannon McManus found the back of the net.
CC did all of its scoring in the third frame before falling short on the comeback attempt. Hunter McKown, Logan Will and Matthew Gleason all scored for the Tigers.
Tigers goalie Matt Vernon finished with 24 saves, and Omaha's Isaiah Saville had 27.
With the loss, CC falls to 2-8-3, while Omaha improves to 12-3 on the season.
The teams will play the second game of the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Omaha.