All of the sudden, on a highway somewhere in Minnesota, it all abruptly ended.
Colorado College hockey was on a bus about halfway between Minneapolis and Grand Forks, N.D., where the Tigers were supposed to take on No. 2 North Dakota in a National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series starting Friday.
The players were on their phones watching the sports world being brought to its knees. It didn’t come as a total surprise when the NCHC made the call that the tournament was canceled amid novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears. The Atlantic Hockey Tournament, which Air Force had traveled to take part in, was also cancelled.
“Craziest day in our lifetimes,” CC redshirt senior Chris Wilkie said.
Coach Mike Haviland stood up and talked. He thanked the seniors. The bus made its way back to Minneapolis.
Wilkie had been on his way to face the team he transferred from. The Tigers wouldn’t have secured an at-large NCAA Tournament bid and needed to win the North Dakota series and the ensuing NCHC Frozen Faceoff in order to make the big dance.
Without that path, their season ended. According to league rules, regular-season champion North Dakota earned the automatic bid. But the NCAA Tournament itself was cancelled hours later. The season is over for everyone.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Wilkie said. “We haven’t had time to feel sad or happy. We don’t know what to think right now.”
Ottawa Senators prospect Wilkie broke his finger at North Dakota on Feb. 1 but didn’t miss time, scoring six times in 10 games while injured. The NCHC all-conference honorable mention will look to surgery and an uncertain spring.
“It definitely hasn’t been a smooth path. This kind of just sums it all up I guess,” Wilkie said of his college career. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks. We’ll try to be positive.”
Colorado College extended its Spring Break and changed Block 7 to distance-learning classes. Students have been told to leave by Wednesday, but Wilkie said a few of the players have been approved to stay due to extenuating circumstances.
Air Force flew into Buffalo on Wednesday for a weekend series against RIT. The Falcons had eaten breakfast and gone back to their rooms before a video session and practice. That’s where they found out their season was over.
RIT announced just before 10 a.m. that the series against Air Force would be closed to the public. About an hour later, the league pulled the plug completely.
The news undoubtedly hit the seniors hardest, but it also cut short a standout first season for Brandon Koch. The top-scoring freshman defenseman in Atlantic Hockey (5 goals, 13 assists in 28 AHA games) was named all-conference third team and to the all-rookie team.
Air Force was luckier than some. The Falcons got to experience the postseason, albeit briefly, with their home fans as they hosted and won a first-round series against Mercyhurst. It was just the second time in 14 seasons Air Force had played in that round. Failing to secure a bye secured them extra hockey the higher seeds missed out on.
Later Thursday afternoon, Air Force suspended all home and away sporting events.
The NCHC’s initial move, which came Wednesday night, was also to close off the quarterfinals to fans. In the ensuing 12 hours, leagues around the country canceled tournaments and two Utah Jazz players tested positive for coronavirus, contributing to the suspension of the NBA season. More drastic action was taken by the NCHC.
“I think it’s important to realize this...we were living day-by-day,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. “That day-by-day became hour-by-hour and very quickly, that ... became minute-by-minute.
“Certainly we’re living in unprecedented times.”
Fenton said he consulted with medical professionals, school presidents, chancellors and athletic directors. More and more Americans tested positive and when it came time to vote, the advisory committee voted unanimously for cancellation.
Fenton said it’s too early to tell exactly what kind of financial impact this will have on the Colorado Springs-based league, but it has a “safety net.” Some good financial years since the league began play in 2013-14 have left money in reserve.