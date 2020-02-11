Skating in a football stadium instead of an indoor arena. How different could it be?
Nothing to worry about, to hear outdoor veterans tell it.
As this Stadium Series game marks the 30th NHL outdoor game, many Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings players have already participated in one. Even a good number of the Faceoff at Falcon Stadium participants have done this before as the events gained popularity and frequency.
Air Force junior Zach Mirageas participated in the 2014 Frozen Fenway in Boston.
He wants a better result for the Falcons after The Governor’s Academy lost 9-0. For his teammates’ first outdoor game, he recommends eye black and taking in the moment. He has other advice for himself.
“If you do it again, focus more on winning the game than being in the moment,” he quipped.
There are some obvious tools of the trade. CC junior Jack Gates, who came from his native California to play in his first outdoor game in Colorado, went in on the hand warmers.
“Dress as warm as possible,” he’d tell a first-timer.
At first, the surroundings can be disorienting. Tigers junior Christiano Versich said initially it messed with his perspective, but practice helped.
“Looking at the sky and there not being a roof on top,” Versich said. “If you’re looking at the net, there’s not a wall back there. It’s miles and miles.”
Colorado College’s Versich and Ben Copeland and Air Force’s Luke Manning all participated in Hockey Day Minnesota. Copeland and Manning said once the game got underway, it soon felt completely normal.
“Before the game, you’ve got to take it all in for sure,” Copeland said. “You’ve got to look around and see what’s going on, see where you’re at, see where you’re playing. But once the game starts, it’s just a regular game.”
Managing the hype, Manning said, is the strange part. After playing along the St. Croix River in his hometown of Stillwater, Minn., during his senior year of high school, he’s confident in his ability to handle it.
“I’m just trying to embrace it all,” he said.