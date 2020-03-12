The National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament and the Atlantic Hockey Conference Tournament have been canceled amid novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.
Colorado College will not face North Dakota this weekend as scheduled, and its season is over. The Tigers would have needed to win the Frozen Faceoff to make the NCAA Tournament, should it go ahead. The Frozen Faceoff was included in the cancellation.
According to NCHC policies, if the conference tournament can't move forward, the regular-season champion would get the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. This year, that's North Dakota.
The Tigers flew out Wednesday and return to a Colorado College academic calendar in flux.
Air Force, which was traveling to face RIT, also needed an automatic bid. Atlantic Hockey announced: "If the NCAA moves forward with the national tournament, AIC, as our regular season champion and highest remaining tournament seed, will be the Atlantic Hockey representative."
Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.
On Wednesday night, the NCHC announced the quarterfinals would be closed to the public. In the ensuing 12 hours, leagues around the country canceled tournaments and two Utah Jazz players tested positive for coronavirus, contributing to the suspension of the season. More drastic action was taken by the NCHC.
League commissioner Josh Fenton will answer questions at noon. More on this story, including what will happen should the NCAA Tournament go ahead, coming soon at gazette.com.