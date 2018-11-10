A period here and there of game action is fine, but all goaltenders want to be the guy.
“I’ve been ready for it,” usual Air Force backup Zach LaRocque said. “There were some nerves there, but I was really excited to go.”
LaRocque backstopped two wins and made sure the resurgent Falcons kept climbing against Bentley on Saturday night. Air Force scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 win, its fifth in a row.
The officials weren’t letting anything slide and less than half the first two periods were spent 5-on-5. But the penalty kills for Air Force (8-of-8) and Bentley (7-of-8) were up to the task.
The game-winning goal - all but one of the goals - was scored at even strength. Matt Pulver gave the home team a 2-1 lead when he threw a tricky shot on net from the hashmarks and stumped Bentley’s Aidan Pelino.
“Who would ever thought you lose Billy the Greek (Christopoulos), and we bring in a backup that hasn’t played, really, for a couple years, and he finds a way to get it done?” coach Frank Serratore said.
“The boys play great in front of him, and the Falcons continue to roll.”
Brendan Hamblet, the trailer on the play, buried a shot past a screened LaRocque to make it 1-0. The goaltender wasn’t tested often, with 12 saves to his credit, but he was mobile, proactive, and called upon to make tougher saves this time around.
“It was a lot of fun,” LaRocque said. “Both nights, my boys were blocking a lot of shots, which is huge. I thought the boys in general played two really good games.”
Evan Giesler scored his second of the weekend with 1:18 remaining in the first to tie it. Kyle Haak fed Walker Sommer from behind the net on the power play. Sommer’s try was stopped but left to sit in the crease, and Giesler helped himself.
Kieran Durgan deflected a Jake Levin shot past Pelino for a 3-1 lead. His fifth goal of the season tied Evan Feno, who missed the game with a lower-body injury, for the team lead, and added to his conference-leading total for a freshman.
Haak added an empty-netter for the final score for Air Force (6-4-0, 6-2-0 Atlantic Hockey Conference).
“We’ve had a lot of great three-period wins, and this ranks right up with them,” Serratore said.
“Couldn’t be happier. Great weekend.”