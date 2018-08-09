Case Keenum #4
Experience: 6 Years
Height: 6-1
Weight: 215 lbs
Age: 30
College: Houston
Drafted: Free agent
2018 Salary: Cap hit - $15,000,000 ($8,000,000 base, $3,000,000 signing bonus, $4,000,000 roster bonus)
Spouse: Kimberly Caddell (2011 - Present)
2017 Season: 22 TDs, 7 Int, 3,547 YDS, 98.3 RTG
Career: 46 TDS, 27 Int, 8,771 YDS
Social Media - Twitter: @casekeenum7, Instagram: casekeenum7
Did you know?: Despite a stellar college career, Keenum went undrafted. He was signed as a free agent after college by the Houston Texans...Keenum is the NCAA Divsion I FBS career passing leader with 19,217 yards...Keenum and his wife were featured on the 2016 season of “Hard Knocks.”...Keenum has been on a team coached by Vance Joseph before. Joseph was the defensive backs coach during Keenum’s first of two stints with Houston...The Broncos are the fourth NFL franchise Keenum has played for....Keenum’s full name is Casey Austin Keenum.
Sources: DenverBroncos.com, Yahoo.com, ESPN.com, spotrac.com, aol.com