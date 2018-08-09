Case Keenum brings certainty, chemistry to Denver Broncos
Caption +

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski
Show MoreShow Less

Case Keenum #4

Experience: 6 Years

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215 lbs

Age: 30

College: Houston

Drafted: Free agent

2018 Salary: Cap hit - $15,000,000 ($8,000,000 base, $3,000,000 signing bonus, $4,000,000 roster bonus)

Spouse: Kimberly Caddell (2011 - Present)

2017 Season: 22 TDs, 7 Int, 3,547 YDS, 98.3 RTG

Career: 46 TDS, 27 Int, 8,771 YDS

Social Media - Twitter: @casekeenum7, Instagram: casekeenum7

Did you know?: Despite a stellar college career, Keenum went undrafted. He was signed as a free agent after college by the Houston Texans...Keenum is the NCAA Divsion I FBS career passing leader with 19,217 yards...Keenum and his wife were featured on the 2016 season of “Hard Knocks.”...Keenum has been on a team coached by Vance Joseph before. Joseph was the defensive backs coach during Keenum’s first of two stints with Houston...The Broncos are the fourth NFL franchise Keenum has played for....Keenum’s full name is Casey Austin Keenum.

Sources: DenverBroncos.com, Yahoo.com, ESPN.com, spotrac.com, aol.com

Tags

Load comments