DENVER — As Carmelo Anthony checked in eight minutes into the first quarter of Game 1 between the Nuggets and Blazers in the first round of Western Conference playoffs, the boos came raining down at Ball Arena.

"What? The boos? It's cool, man," Anthony said after the game. "They love me, they hate me. I can't do nothing about that but go out there and smile and enjoy myself and have fun and play basketball."

The former Nugget did exactly that, giving a wry smile to the crowd and proceeding to score 18 points for the Blazers, providing a spark off the bench for Portland in their 123-109 win Saturday night. It was his first win in Denver since being traded from the team 10 years ago.

Anthony requested a trade from the Nuggets during the 2010-11 season, landing with the Knicks in the back half of the season. Nuggets fans made sure to let Anthony know they're still sour about it.

"What else can they do? I don't know. I don't have that answer. I don't know what it is," Anthony said Saturday when asked why he's still booed in Denver. "I gave it my all when I was here, 7 1/2, eight years. I never said anything bad about the fans, Denver, the organization, players. Never complained, took everything on the chin. Even when it wasn't my fault, I raised my hand and said, 'I'll take the blame for it.'"

It certainly didn't affect the 18-year veteran, who shot 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and started the game with three-straight 3s.

"He gave us a boost that we needed," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "He was in a good rhythm, shot the ball really well."

Anthony has revived his career in Portland the last two seasons, accepting a role off the bench for the first time in his career. He arrived in Portland in 2019 after not playing basketball for a year and being traded from the Rockets and cut by the Bulls before playing a game in the 2018-19 season.

With the Blazers, he's become a key role player, averaging 13.4 points this season.

“What he’s done for us in a year and a half has been what we needed," Stotts said earlier in the week. "This year, the role that he’s had off the bench has been a big part of the reason why we are where we are."

Anthony will continue to play a big part in the Blazers' postseason run and will likely receive the same reception in Denver in Game 2 Monday night in Denver. And he's OK with that.

To him, Denver is a place he still loves.

"It's like I was birthed here in Denver, with the Denver Nuggets," Anthony said. "I started my career here, so this will always be a special place for me, regardless of the boos. It is what it is. Those who know, know. Those who don't, it's not my concern."