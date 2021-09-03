DENVER — The Rockies aren’t in contention for a playoff spot. But they can play spoiler for those that are.
The Braves, who had a 2.5 game lead over the Phillies in the NL East entering Friday’s game, took the first game of the series on Thursday night. But the Rockies pulled out that Coors Field charm on Friday, beating the Braves 4-3.
Carlos Estévez, who took over the closer spot last week from Daniel Bard, easily got the Rockies through the ninth. It was his 14th scoreless outing in a row, the longest of his career, and fourth save this season.
"I feel great," he said. "It doesn’t matter where are they going to throw me, I’m just going to attack hitters and get the job done."
He's been in the closer role before, back in 2016 in his first year in the major leagues. Back then, if someone got a hit off him he thought the solution was to throw harder. Now, the changeup has come into play for him, and his fastball command has been on point.
"Anytime you elevate a role, it's a great challenge for a player, and they relish that," Black said. "I think you can see Carlos taking the bull by the horns and continuing tp play like he has. It's a boost of confidence when your role changes to a more-leveraged part of the game."
Antonio Senzatela put together another solid start, pitching seven innings, the eighth time this season he’s gone that deep into a game. He gave up three earned runs on six hits, giving himself another quality start. He struck out three.
His biggest flaw of the night came early, on a 0-1 pitch to leadoff batter Ozzie Albies in the top of the first. Albies launched a fastball into right-center, giving the Braves a run before most fans even found their way to their seats. It was the first home run he' given up since July 1st.
A less-experienced Senzatela may have started to stress. But he didn't, reminding himself that it happened, and he just needed to move on.
"I feel like no matter what happens I need to keep going and find a way to help the team win," he said. "I did a good job tonight and the guys played really nicely."
It was Charlie Blackmon of course that fired back on behalf of the Rockies, hitting a home run 24 hours after hitting a grand slam. He’s hit three in a week, giving him 190 for his career.
But bad news for the Rockies came in the third, when Connor Joe, who has taken command of the leadoff spot, left the game with a trainer. Joe drew a walk to get on base, then was running from first to third after a hit from Brendan Rodgers when the injury occurred.
He was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain, and a stint on the injured list is likely, but it's too early to know if the injury is season-ending. Joe has been one of the Rockies top contributors lately — hitting .306 with 29 RBIs in the 36 games since July 20 — and has earned his spot as an everyday starter.
Garrett Hampson took over for Joe, scoring right away on a sacrifice fly from Blackmon. The Rockies added another run in the sixth off a RBI single from CJ Cron, the NL player of the month for August who hasn’t missed a beat in September either.