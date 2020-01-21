Nearly a year after his death during the 97th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Carlin Dunne will be inducted into the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame.

A ceremony honoring Dunne and the Class of 2020 will be held at the Penrose House Garden Pavilion on June 25.

Dunne died June 30 after he highsided on his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype just before the finish line, falling 20-30 feet down an embankment, according to witnesses.

He was pronounced dead at Penrose Hospital just over an hour after the crash.

Dunne was the favorite to win the motorcycle division and was on pace to do so prior to the crash. Hill Climb officials estimate that Dunne would have crossed the finish line in 9:32 — beating the current record by 12 seconds.

Dunne, who was 36, was a four-time champion of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and Rookie of the Year in 2011. In 2012 he was the first racer to break the 10-minute barrier, a record that he held for five years.

A release by the Hill Climb Museum dubbed Dunne “perhaps the finest motorcycle racer ever to perform on Pikes Peak.”

The other Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees are open-wheel racer Al Unser; William J. Hybl, a member of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame; race official Art Walsh; and Pikes Peak Hill Climb historian Stan DeGeer.

Dunne is one of three inductees in the Class of 2020 to be honored posthumously. Walsh, who waved the checkered flag at the summit for 40 years, died in 2011 and DeGeer died at the age of 93 in 2009. He photographed and documented the race in its early years and wrote four books on the Race to the Clouds.

The 98th running of the Hill Climb will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, with a much smaller field as the motorcycle division has been suspended for 2020 in response to Dunne’s death.

The board of directors for the Hill Climb decided to suspend the motorcycle program for 2020, “to determine the long-term viability of the motorcycle program … and (so that) race organizers can gather data and analytics to review more thoroughly the impact on the overall event in the absence of this program.”

The statement, released a month after Dunne’s death, said staff and board members will make its final determination whether to continue the motorcycle division in late 2020.