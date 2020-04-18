Chris Gobrecht recalls the scene fondly. It was Nov. 12, 1969. She was a young girl, standing with her family behind a fence in Cape Canaveral, Fla., overlooking the Apollo 12 rocket that stood erect a few unobstructed miles away.
At ignition, the ground shook as the massive craft carrying three astronauts roared into its ascent to the moon.
“Just, the power,” Gobrecht said. “It’s something to see. And then to think that there’s three people sitting on that tip on the very top. It was a real thrill.”
If this sounds like the perfect launching point to a career that would carry Gobrecht to the Air Force Academy as women’s basketball coach, well, wait until you hear the rest.
History of flight
Bill Geiger’s professional life was spent in the sky, and nearly ventured beyond even that.
Geiger, Chris Gobrecht’s father, was a Marine aviator who flew F-4s in Vietnam. He was a test pilot and eventually helped create the aviation safety systems management school at USC. Later in life he piloted smaller aircraft for corporate employers.
His final flight came after he turned 80.
In 1963, Geiger advanced to the final round of NASA’s Gemini astronaut selection program before an untimely bout of appendicitis thwarted his chances.
It was his time in the program that allowed Geiger to build a relationship with Al Bean, land his family an invitation to a launch and a rare souvenir.
“We have a flag that’s been on the moon in my family, because Al Bean took it on the moon for my dad,” said Gobrecht, who this weekend celebrated the women’s basketball team’s lone graduating senior, Sarah Pierce, becoming one of Air Force’s 86 graduates to earn an inaugural commission into the Space Force.
Like many in his generation, Geiger talked little about his time in Vietnam. None of his four kids followed him into military service.
Bill Geiger died in September 2019 at 88.
“When this is what you do and you’ve never had a chance to serve, you feel like maybe this is that chance,” Gobrecht said.
Hatching a Falcon
Gobrecht’s introduction to Air Force recruiting came on the other side.
Her son, Eric, started his path to the academy as a recruited athlete while Chris and husband Bob offered steady, if somewhat bewildered, support.
“We thought it was the coolest thing that he’d want to do this,” Gobrecht said. “The way he was geared, we knew it was a good fit for him.”
Eric Gobrecht captained Air Force’s water polo team and earned team MVP honors. The entire experience enraptured his mother.
“We were proud of the whole thing,” she said. “We were into it hook, line and sinker.
“I have so many fond memories of his time here.”
She revisits that memory bank constantly in conversations with families of recruits, offering a perspective unique to a parent.
“I’m a big believer that it’s a family decision,” she said. “If the kid wants it and the parents don’t, it doesn’t work. If the parents want it and the kid doesn’t, it doesn’t work. We know how important that is. … (My background) gives me a lot of street cred, for sure.”
Eric continues to serve as a pilot and in January returned from his third deployment in time for the birth of his first child, Gobrecht’s second grandson (a third is due to arrive in June from her daughter, Mady, a Yale graduate who works as a nurse in Colorado Springs).
Gobrecht said her son’s foray into flight opened a side of her father that no one else in the family had unlocked.
“He would get together with Eric and they would just rattle on and on,” she said. “And it’s like they were speaking a different language.”
Prep school
Gobrecht didn’t need a job at Yale to qualify her for the role at Air Force.
But she wouldn’t have felt fully prepared for the academy without first experiencing the Ivy League.
Starting with Cal State-Fullerton at 24, her career included 10 highly successful years at Washington and stops at Florida State and her alma mater, USC.
She found a drastically different task awaiting her when she came to New Haven, Conn., in 2002.
“Yale definitely taught me how to use the whole academic piece as your biggest selling point,” she said, “And how do you coach kids who are Super Type A? And how do you help them manage their stressful life?
“It absolutely helped a great deal. I think it would have been really hard to make the jump from USC to here.”
There were other observations that helped her adjust her coaching. High-IQ players, she found, don’t necessarily have a high “basketball IQ.” The feel for the game comes from constantly watching and playing the game. The kind of players who could get into Yale, and now at Air force, were involved in far more than just the game. Some of those basics needed to be taught.
“We spend so much time helping them understand the game,” she said.
Though Gobrecht spent 10 years at Yale and coached her daughter (a second-team all-Ivy League selection) with the Bulldogs, she said it “never felt like home.”
Air Force athletic director Jim Knowlton, who had learned Gobrecht had a son who attended the academy, reached out to see how she might be able to aid in a coaching search in spring 2015.
“I said, ‘Well, wait a minute, let’s talk about this,’” Gobrecht said.
She was named Air Force’s coach April 14, 2015. But not just of her own doing.
For as much influence as her father and her son had on her career path, it was her husband, Bob, who "had everything to do with me being a coach at all places we shared. He was incredible."
Though Bob, former president and regional managing director of Special Olympics North America, was already sick with a prolonged illness that eventually took his life on, of all days, Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2018.
"He was the one," Gobrecht said, "who said we need to do this."
The culmination
In a stretch of eight games from Feb. 8 to March 1, the Air Force women won six games against Mountain West opponents.
That’s only one fewer conference victory than Air Force posted in the seven seasons prior to Gobrecht’s arrival.
This program was 21-269 in conference play in 19 seasons since moving to Division I. While Gobrecht knew what she was stepping into, she didn’t really know.
This challenge tests every bit of her background. She has to scheme against teams from a legit conference, develop players with limited time to do so and she and her staff face one of the nation's most daunting recruiting tasks. They must not only target a high academic profile, but within that category find young women who can play Division I basketball and embrace the military aspect of the academy.
Yes, it's the same for the men. But she finds its harder to find parents who envision that life for their daughters.
“So much of what we do in recruiting is just education and helping them understand what it is and you can study almost anything and you can end up doing pretty much anything that you could do in the civilian world,” Gobrecht said. “They don’t understand that. They think it’s all boot camp and pushups, and that’s a little bit tougher sell.”
What she has sold most effectively is the climb. Kaelin Immel, a first-team all-Mountain West selection last month, said the opportunity to lay groundwork for a program was more enticing than being another link on someone else’s chain of success.
Next year Immel will return as a senior on a roster that will be veteran-laden for the first time under Gobrecht. After focusing solely on building, next year the team will expect victories.
“I’m incredibly hungry to coach that kind of environment,” Gobrecht said.
Gobrecht obviously has a life away from basketball, and that hasn't been insulated from loss and heartache.
She lost her husband and father within nine months of each other. The coronavirus has so far prevented her from meeting her new grandson in California. A coincidence of timing had her daughter, son-in-law and 1-year-old grandson, Mack, temporarily living with her, so they have remained in her home during quarantine. Returning to life as normal will be a bit more difficult as a result, since she’s become an everyday fixture in Mack's life.
She recalls the hurt she experienced when her two kids were old enough to feel her absence. Now, that might happen again for the grandson who will celebrate his second birthday in May.
But, she misses her team. Being around her players still gives her a charge after 40 years, and she’s ready to get back to it and continue the strides made through this past season.
The launch hasn’t been immediate. The ground has not shaken. At the academy, maybe more than anywhere else, athletic success requires artful balance. Every bit of the foundation holding Gobrecht up has helped her, in turn, hoist her program from all the necessary points. And succeeding would mean boosting a part of an institution that holds generational importance to her.
“I’ve often said everything leading up to this was just going to help me be a good coach for the Air Force Academy,” she said.
Next up? If all goes right, liftoff.