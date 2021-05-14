Coors Field will soon be buzzing with more fans.
The Rockies announced on Friday that they have received permission from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to increase capacity from 21,363 (42.6%) to 35,000 (70%) starting on June 1, 2021.
“This announcement is a great way to kick off the summer and welcome even more fans back to LoDo and Coors Field,” Rockies President Greg Feasel said in a statement. “We want to again thank the City and County of Denver, their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to get to this point, as we continue to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans.”
The Rockies will be hosting the MLB All-Star game this July, and Governor Jared Polis said earlier that he expected the stadium to be at full capacity.
As of now, masks are still required at games. Fans can also get a COVID-19 vaccinations at select games, with the next opportunity coming on May 15.