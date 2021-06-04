Soon, Nikola Jokic is going to be named the league's MVP. And deservingly so.

The Nuggets star has been remarkable for a Denver team that has suffered several key injuries, leading them to a first-round victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night in Portland.

He's done it all for the Nuggets — literally, playing in every game this season and leading the team in points (26.4), rebounds (10.8) and assists (8.3). But can Jokic do what most around the league consider impossible — lead the Nuggets to a title?

Portland's Damian Lillard thinks so.

“If there were any year where a guy like him could lead a team to a championship, it would be this year, because of how open it is,” Lillard said after Game 6. “There’s no favorite. In my eyes, at least, I feel like anybody can get beat, and anybody can get it done... I felt like if any year you could shoulder the load and go get it, it’s this one... I definitely think (Jokic) is capable of it.”

That's high praise coming from Lillard, who put on quite the performance in six games against the Nuggets, averaging 34.3 points and 10.2 assists per game in the series. And not only did Lillard say he thinks the Nuggets can win the title, he also endorsed Jokic for MVP.

"I've seen a lot of him, obviously being in the same division and being a Western Conference team. And I think he is the MVP," Lillard said. "Played every game. He does everything for their team and I think we got a front-row seat to that this series — he's making 3s, he's scoring on the block, he's scoring at the free-throw line, he's getting to the free throw line, he's making other guys better. Like I said, he's everything for them."

But winning the MVP doesn't guarantee a championship. In fact, in recent history, it likely means your team won't even make the finals. Of the last five MVPs — Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (2018-19, 2019-20), Houston's James Harden (2017-18), Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook (2016-17) and Golden State's Steph Curry (2015-16) — only Curry reached the finals and none won the championship.

There have only been 14 players in NBA history to win the MVP and the title, with Curry being the most recent in 2014-15. And only three players have done it since 2000 — Curry, LeBron James and Tim Duncan.

Those championships, of course, had great supporting casts around the MVP. Jokic's cast might not be full of superstars like Curry, James and Duncan had, but maybe it's all the right pieces fitting together at the exact right time.

"I think we are just believing in each other," Jokic said. "We're playing team basketball. We're really team-oriented... I think it's a team effort, really team basketball. Everybody's enjoying it."