With Deshaun Watson's Texans averaging 24.4 points per game, the Broncos must hit the elusive, magic number of 25, Paul Klee writes:

Offense

Broncos QB Drew Lock is a 9.5-point underdog in his second start. Strange, but Texans QB Deshaun Watson was a 13.5-point ’dog in his second game — and he nearly pulled the upset, 36-33 at New England. Chugga, chugga, Drew, Drew.

Advantage: Texans

Defense

The Joe Flacco failure scores headlines. But it’s the Broncos gifting $37 million guaranteed to free agents with injury reputations - Ja’Wuan James and Bryce Callahan — that crushed them. Callahan would be handy vs. Houston’s wideouts.

Advantage: Texans

Special teams

New rule: If Brandon McManus says he can make an extra-long field goal, trot him out there. I’ve seen McManus fire one through the uprights in training camp from 73. Regardless, his social status among kickers shot up after ‘B-Mac’ took on Fangio.

Advantage: Chargers

Coaching

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is known for his cursing — to the point he uses a swear jar that benefits the Texas Foundation. Nice move, B.O. Speaking of sideline potty mouths, the most egregious include college hoops icons Coach K and Tom Izzo.

Advantage: Texans

Prediction

Drew Lock sure soaks up his time with Broncos media. Last week he answered 21(!) questions in a single press conference: details on texting with Archie Manning, college memories of a Houston bowl game. Cool beans for us, but teammates will demand he win.

Klee’s pick: Texans (minus-9.5) 24, Broncos 17 (Record: 6-6 overall, 6-6 ATS)