Massachusetts' Mitchell Chaffee (21) and Cale Makar (16) celebrate a goal against Denver during the first period in a semifinal of the Frozen Four NCAA men's college hockey tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

DENVER — Help is on the way for the Avs.

Calgary native Cale Makar has signed with the Avalanche and is expected to be delivered in time for Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against Calgary at Pepsi Center on Monday.

"He is a game-changing type of player who made a lasting impact on the UMass hockey program," Avs general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement from the team. "We are excited to have him join our team."

The series is tied 1-1 after Nathan MacKinnon's game-winning overtime goal Sunday.

Makar, the 20-year-old former UMass defenseman, had one heckuva weekend.

Friday: Accepted the Hobey Baker award as college hockey's best player.

Saturday: Played in the NCAA championship game, a 3-0 loss to Minnesota-Duluth.

Sunday: Signed a three-year deal with the Avs, who drafted him fourth overall in 2017.

Monday: NHL debut in Game 3.

