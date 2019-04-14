DENVER — Help is on the way for the Avs.
Calgary native Cale Makar has signed with the Avalanche and is expected to be delivered in time for Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against Calgary at Pepsi Center on Monday.
"He is a game-changing type of player who made a lasting impact on the UMass hockey program," Avs general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement from the team. "We are excited to have him join our team."
The series is tied 1-1 after Nathan MacKinnon's game-winning overtime goal Sunday.
Makar, the 20-year-old former UMass defenseman, had one heckuva weekend.
Friday: Accepted the Hobey Baker award as college hockey's best player.
Saturday: Played in the NCAA championship game, a 3-0 loss to Minnesota-Duluth.
Sunday: Signed a three-year deal with the Avs, who drafted him fourth overall in 2017.
Monday: NHL debut in Game 3.