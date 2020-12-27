Broncos Chargers Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

28 touchdowns for Justin Herbert, the most ever by a rookie quarterback. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s record of 27 lasted only two years.

3 straight Broncos wins against the Chargers, which came to an end Sunday. The Chargers last beat Denver on Dec. 30, 2018.

T-1st Drew Lock’s 15 interceptions in the NFL, tied with Carson Wentz. The Broncos were last in the NFL with 21 interceptions heading into the game.

12/8 The date Jerry Jeudy tweeted a now-deleted apparent jab at the Broncos after he was targeted just four times. "At least I got my conditioning in," he wrote. On Sunday the rookie was targeted a career-high 15 times but had five drops.

16 carries for 79 yards for Melvin Gordon III, who has continued to shine in the second half of the season.

