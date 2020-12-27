28 touchdowns for Justin Herbert, the most ever by a rookie quarterback. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s record of 27 lasted only two years.
3 straight Broncos wins against the Chargers, which came to an end Sunday. The Chargers last beat Denver on Dec. 30, 2018.
T-1st Drew Lock’s 15 interceptions in the NFL, tied with Carson Wentz. The Broncos were last in the NFL with 21 interceptions heading into the game.
12/8 The date Jerry Jeudy tweeted a now-deleted apparent jab at the Broncos after he was targeted just four times. "At least I got my conditioning in," he wrote. On Sunday the rookie was targeted a career-high 15 times but had five drops.
16 carries for 79 yards for Melvin Gordon III, who has continued to shine in the second half of the season.