T-4th largest comeback in Denver Broncos history. They’ve erased 24-point deficits three times, most recently against the San Diego Chargers in 2012.
3 games this season where the Chargers lost after leading by at least 17 points. Los Angeles is 3-14 in one-score games dating back to last season.
6:05 left in the third quarter, with the Broncos trailing 24-3, when Phillip Lindsay scored a long rushing touchdown and started the rally.
11 interceptions from the Broncos’ three starters, surpassing the total of 10 from 2019 less than halfway through the season.
49 degree temperature difference at Empower Field at Mile High between Week 7’s loss to the Chiefs and Week 8’s win over the Chargers.
82 yards and four catches for DaeSean Hamilton, whom Drew Lock called “Mr. Reliable.”