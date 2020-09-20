1
Punts in the second half of the game, the lone boot coming from Pittsburgh midway through the fourth quarter. Denver saw its drives end in a field goal, touchdown, safety, touchdown and with a fourth-down stop. There had been eight punts in the first half.
7
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s new place on the NFL’s all-time passing leaders list. Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards Sunday and has 57,085 in his career, putting him past Eli Manning (57,023).
61
Yards the Broncos lost on their seven sacks, plays that included a fumble that Pittsburgh turned into a touchdown and a fourth-and-2 stop as Denver tried to rally from a five-point deficit in the final two minutes.
82
Yards on Pittsburgh’s second-quarter touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Chase Claypool, the longest touchdown given up by the Broncos defense since Dec. 9, 2018. It was Pittsburgh’s longest touchdown since Nov. 25, 2018, when JuJu Smith-Schuster caught a 97-yard pass from Roethlisberger also against Denver in Pittsburgh.
4-0
Record of the Broncos’ two opponents this year. Tennessee is 2-0 after beating Jacksonville on Sunday. Pittsburgh had beaten the New York Giants in Week 1.