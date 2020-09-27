0 NFL teams Tom Brady lacks a winning record against. He is 9-9 as of Sunday in the regular season and postseason against the Broncos.
1 times the Broncos have started consecutive seasons 0-3.
6 teams that have started 0-3 and made the playoffs since 1980. The 2018 Houston Texans last accomplished the feat.
3.8 The Broncos’ average yards per play by the end of the day.
1-8 Jeff Driskel’s record as a starter.
21.5 sacks for Shaq Barrett since he left the Broncos in 2019, to Von Miller's eight and Bradley Chubb's one.
23 seasons of South Park. The Colorado-set show’s characters filled the stands as cutouts Sunday.