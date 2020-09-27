The Latest: Wilson rallies Seahawks past Cowboys 38-31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey

0 NFL teams Tom Brady lacks a winning record against. He is 9-9 as of Sunday in the regular season and postseason against the Broncos.

1 times the Broncos have started consecutive seasons 0-3.

6 teams that have started 0-3 and made the playoffs since 1980. The 2018 Houston Texans last accomplished the feat.

3.8 The Broncos’ average yards per play by the end of the day.

1-8 Jeff Driskel’s record as a starter.

21.5 sacks for Shaq Barrett since he left the Broncos in 2019, to Von Miller's eight and Bradley Chubb's one.

23 seasons of South Park. The Colorado-set show’s characters filled the stands as cutouts Sunday.

Woody Paige: Even South Park cutouts would have cut out Sunday on Denver Broncos
Paul Klee: Not even South Park cutouts are laughing as Broncos devolve into 0-3 comedy
Load comments