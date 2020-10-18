McManus' 6 FGs lift Broncos over Pats in COVID-delayed game

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) tries to run away from New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger, left, after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Steven Senne

6 targets for Albert Okwuegbunam, a tight end making his NFL debut. Lock connected with him for 18- and 27-yard completions.

6 times Phillip Lindsay has rushed for more than 100 yards. Three came during his rookie season.

6 field goals for Brandon McManus. He’s the first player in team history to convert six in a single game.

135 Broncos rushing yards, a season-best.

2 NFL quarterbacks with 5,000 rushing yards, Cam Newton and Michael Vick. Newton reached the mark with a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter.

39-1 The Patriots’ record under Bill Belichick when they don’t allow a touchdown, including postseason. The “1” was added Sunday.

31-23-0 The Broncos’ all-time record against the Patriots.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus sees no need for potential seventh field goal after record day
Vic Fangio digs deep in bag of blitzes to lead Denver Broncos over New England Patriots
Load comments