6 targets for Albert Okwuegbunam, a tight end making his NFL debut. Lock connected with him for 18- and 27-yard completions.
6 times Phillip Lindsay has rushed for more than 100 yards. Three came during his rookie season.
6 field goals for Brandon McManus. He’s the first player in team history to convert six in a single game.
135 Broncos rushing yards, a season-best.
2 NFL quarterbacks with 5,000 rushing yards, Cam Newton and Michael Vick. Newton reached the mark with a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter.
39-1 The Patriots’ record under Bill Belichick when they don’t allow a touchdown, including postseason. The “1” was added Sunday.
31-23-0 The Broncos’ all-time record against the Patriots.