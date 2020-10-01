2
Touches on offense by Jets running back Kalen Ballage, a Falcon High School graduate. He had two catches for 11 yards and was targeted three times.
17
Passes in Brett Rypien’s career before his first career incompletion. Of his first 16 attempts, 14 went for completions and two were intercepted. He had entered the game 6-for-6 passing.
46
Yards on a first-quarter touchdown scramble from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, the longest run from a quarterback in the NFL this season. Darnold’s previous career-long run was 28 yards.
48
Yards on a second-quarter touchdown reception for Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy for his first NFL touchdown. It was also quarterback Brett Rypien’s first touchdown pass.
49
Average length of three field goals from Denver kicker Brandon McMannus, who connected from 40, 53 and 54 yards.
118
Penalty yards by the New York Jets on 11 accepted flags. Denver wasn’t much better with eight penalties for 97 yards.