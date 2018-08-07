Service to Denver Broncos games from Colorado Springs via the Bustang service will begin with Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The bus will depart from the Tejon/North Nevada Par & Ride at 3:30 p.m. Additional pickups will be at the Woodmen Road Park & Ride (3:45 p.m.) and the Monument Park & Ride (4 p.m.)

Arrival at Mile High Stadium is expected at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Fare for the trip is $30.

The bus will depart Mile High Stadium for Colorado Springs at 10:30 p.m.

The same schedule will be in place for the Broncos' game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 18.

Bustang will resume for the regular season on Sept. 9 for the Seattle Seahawks game. Additional information will be distributed prior to the start of the season.

Bustang coaches are climate controlled, equipped with WiFi access, restrooms, USB outlets, power outlets, comfortable seats, and have wheelchair access.