DENVER — The sky was dark and ominous at Coors Field. And as the mist began to fall, so did the Rockies' lead.
After Antonio Senzatela allowed just one run in seven innings, the Rockies' bullpen was tasked with getting through just two innings. Turns out, that was asking far too much. They gave up six runs, as the Rockies fell to the Reds 7-6. The ninth inning included a passed ball, a hit by pitch, a wild pitch and two walks.
"We’re all competitive," manager Bud Black said. "This series was hard fought on both sides. Last night's game was tough. Today is tough. It's all about competing. Two professional teams going at it. Someone is going to come out on top and it's emotional."
Senzatela, making his second start since going on the injured list, delivered, giving up just one run and four hits. He said he felt confident, closer to his 2020 self, when he finished with a career-best 3.44 ERA. The offense, meanwhile, strung together a four-run fourth inning to take the lead, and added another in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.
But even a five-run lead isn't safe at Coors Field. The Reds got four runs back in the eighth, as the Rockies needed three relievers — Yency Almonte, Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley — to get through the inning. Mychal Givens gave up two runs and two walks in the ninth. The Rockies bullpen has a 5.84 ERA.
"A tough day for the bullpen," Black said. "We talk about not beating ourselves but on the mound tonight late in the game we beat ourselves."
Black said the bullpen needs to be better at throwing strikes in 3-2 situations, and getting the walk rate down.
"We need to be able to throw a strike when you need to," he said. "There are a number of guys who are not adhering to that."
The Rockies faced old friend Jeff Hoffman for the first time since he was traded to the Reds in November after spending five seasons in Denver. Hoffman picked up right where he left off at Coors Field, looking unstoppable until suddenly he wasn’t. He pitched three scoreless innings, then gave up five runs in the fourth. He made it just four innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs and walking three.
Josh Fuentes continued his hot streak. He finished April with 15 hits and 10 RBIs. Halfway through May, he has 14 hits and 13 RBIs, including three hits and two RBIs Sunday. Fuentes hit a single in the first, followed by a two-run double in the fourth and another single in the fifth. He is 11 for 22 over the past five games.
Since his talk with Bud Black last week, who told Fuentes to relax and stop being so hard on himself, Fuentes has 13 RBIs in five games. He is tied with Charlie Blackmon and Dante Bichette for the longest multi-RBI game streak in franchise history. Blackmon had his streak from April 21-25, 2017, and Bichette from July 23-28, 1995.
Yonathan Daza also extended his hitting streak, notching a single in the fifth to make it seven games with at least one hit. Trevor Story, though, struck out four times.
The Rockies head to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres. Jon Gray will be on the mound for Colorado.
"Tough day for us because we thought we had that game," Senzatela said. "I think we just keep going. It's a long season. We just need to keep going and try to win the ballgame tomorrow."