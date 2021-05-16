Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.