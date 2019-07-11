Chuck Swisher knows his career could end at a moment's notice. After all, he is a rodeo bullfighter, meaning he's the last and only line of defense between a bull rider and an angry bull.
Swisher puts his body and his life at risk every time he steps onto an arena floor. He's been doing that at this week's Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris Penrose Event Center.
"Tonight could be my last night to ever rodeo," Swisher said Thursday, well before he had to perform.
In other words, the rodeo bullfighters understand the dangers of their profession. Once a bull rider is thrown off the animal, they need to step in. They try to distract the bull until the rider is up on his feet and finds safety.
Everything can change in a millisecond. Serious injuries can happen.
Swisher and other rodeo bullfighters prepare the same way a football player does for a game. They stretch, they warm up, they get mentally prepared.
As part of his job, he plays some dress up, too. He wears makeup and clothes he can quickly move around in, considering he'll be going up against a 2,000-pound animal. To honor his strong Christian faith, he draws a cross on his chin.
He's not afraid to get hurt. After all, it is a part of his job description.
"Driving your car is dangerous," he said. "Waking up in the morning and getting out of bed is dangerous. If you sit around and dwell about how dangerous life is, you're not going to be able to do anything because you're going to be paralyzed by fear."
Swisher grew up in Dover, Oklahoma. He wanted to ride skateboards for a living. But one day as a teenager, he switched dreams. His dad rode bulls, but Swisher said he was too afraid to do that and decided on the next best thing.
His parents enrolled him in bullfighting school.
Swisher started bullfighting as a professional at age 21. Seven years later, he can't see himself doing anything else. And so far, his resume is impressive. His career highlight is perhaps winning a 2015 championship in freestyle bullfighting.
There's a difference between a rodeo bullfighter and a freestyle bullfighter.
The first professional is a form of cowboy protection, while the latter is a competition in which a cowboy is judged for the way they maneuver around a bull. Swisher is happy to do both.
Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, British Columbia jumps off his horse during his steer wrestling run at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Jamie Howlett of Rapid City, SD, scores an 83 on the bareback during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, reaches into the chute to adjust his riggin before the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Devan Reilly of Sheridan, WY, climbs into the chute for the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Mutton Bustin’ finalist Olivia Graham, 7, receives a high five from Rangerette Lena Schiller, 16, before heading into the arena to compete during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Finalists in the Mutton Bustin competition are lead into the arena by the Rangerettes during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Finalists in the Mutton Bustin competition are lead into the arena by the Rangerettes during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb., scores an 81.5 on the bareback during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, reaches for his hat as he prepares for the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, adjustS his riggin before the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Jamie Howlett of Rapid City, SD, scores an 83 on the bareback during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Grace Hill, 18, of Peyton, Colo., competes in her first professional barrel race during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Hill took fourth with a 17.830. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Grace Hill, 18, of Peyton, Colo., competes in her first professional barrel race during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Hill took fourth with a 17.830. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Grace Hill, 18, of Peyton, Colo., competes in her first professional barrel race during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Hill took fourth with a 17.830. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Bridger Chambers, of Stevensville, Mont., takes a steer to the ground during the Steer Wrestling competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Tyler Bingham, of Honeyville, Utah, hangs on as he leaves the gate during his bull run at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Jeston Mead, of Holcomb, Kan., mounts a bull at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Joseph Harrison, of Overbrook, Okla., ropes the back legs of a steer after his parter Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., ropes its horns during the Team Roping competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, Wyo., throws his hand in the air as he holds on during the Saddle Bronc competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Shane Proctor, of Grand Woulee, Wash., holds on as his horse bucks during the Saddle Bronc competition, at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Taz Olson, of Prarie City, S.D., grabs a the horns of a steer during Steer Wrestling at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Jamie Howlett, of Rapid City, S.D., holds on as he comes out of the gate during the Bareback competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Wyatt Bloom, of Bozeman, Mont., loses his hat as he holds while riding bareback at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.
