Basketball
• High School Basketball Officials Needed: The Colorado Springs Basketball Officials Association is in need of officials for the 2022-2023 basketball season. Training and certification are provided. Contact Courtney Henderson at henderson.courtney@gmail.com
Coaches
• St. Mary’s High School is looking for a boys golf coach and a head girls volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Those interested in either position may contact Thomas Darneal at tdarneal@smhscs.org or by phone at 719-635-7540.
• Doherty High School is looking for to fill multiple coaching positions (boys basketball head coach, girls swim coach, boys swim coach, and girls golf coach). Contact Stephanie Leasure at stephanie.leasure@d11.org or 719-328-6443.
• Air Academy High School is looking for a Head Girls’ Basketball Coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org
Fencing
• Learn to Fence - Ages 6 and up. Classes are available for children, teens and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a t-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced on-going classes and competitive lessons. See our website at: http://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/ To register for youth classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-children-1 To register for teen or adult classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-adults. Classes meet at Chinook Trail Elementary School.
Golf
• Golf of Course. An independent men’s group that plays most Mondays, weather permitting. No money to join and open to all ages (most members are 60+) and all skill levels. There is an optional small-stakes skins game. For information, call 719-331-0025, ask for Steve.
Ping Pong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club is looking for players. The club meets at Manitou Springs High School (401 El Monte Place in Manitou Springs) on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. All levels of players are welcome. For more information email Scott Preiss at Scott@pingpongman.com.
Softball
• Pikes Peak Sports Officials are looking for a few softball umpires for the fall season. Please contact us at PikesPeakSportsOfficials@gmail.com for additional information.
Volleyball
• Girls skills camps — Grades 3-4 and 5-6. The camps are an “in between” program (between YMCA and Club Development). They will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26, and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Prairie Hills Elementary School, 8025 Telegraph Dr. in Colorado Springs. Cost is $100. There are 18 spots available in each age group.
Registrations will be accepted until Aug. 24. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com for more information.