Baseball/softball
• Umpires wanted, experienced and new. Great part-time job for anyone that loves softball or baseball. Perfect for high school softball/baseball players. We train new umpires, must be 15 y/o or older. No fees, free training for new and experienced umpires. Our next clinic will be in March 2023. Please contact us at PikesPeakSportsOfficials@gmail.com for additional information.
Basketball
• High School Basketball Officials Needed: The Colorado Springs Basketball Officials Association is in need of officials for the 2022-2023 basketball season. Training and certification are provided. Contact Courtney Henderson at henderson.courtney@gmail.com
Coaches
• St. Mary’s High School is looking for a boys golf coach and a head girls swimming coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Those interested in either position may contact Thomas Darneal at tdarneal@smhscs.org or by phone at 719-635-7540.
• Doherty High School is looking to fill multiple coaching positions (boys basketball head coach, girls swim coach, boys swim coach, and girls golf coach). Contact Stephanie Leasure at stephanie.leasure@d11.org or 719-328-6443.
Fencing
• Learn to Fence - Ages 6 and up. Classes are available for children, teens and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a t-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced on-going classes and competitive lessons. See our website at: http://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/ To register for youth classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-children-1 To register for teen or adult classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-adults. Classes meet at Chinook Trail Elementary School.
Golf
• Golf of Course. An independent men’s group that plays most Mondays, weather permitting. No money to join and open to all ages (most members are 60+) and all skill levels. There is an optional small-stakes skins game. For information, call 719-331-0025, ask for Steve.
Ping Pong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club is looking for players. The club meets at Manitou Springs High School (401 El Monte Place in Manitou Springs) on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. All levels of players are welcome. For more information email Scott Preiss at Scott@pingpongman.com.