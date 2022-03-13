Basketball fans are thrilled that for the first time ever women’s college basketball was an official part of Selection Sunday, as opposed to the following Monday. Colorado Buffalo fans were even more elated when the team received its first tournament selection since 2013.
The Buffs enter the Big Dance in the Greensboro Region as the No. 7 seed facing the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in Iowa City this Friday.
The Bluejays' last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2018, but this year's Creighton team should provide Colorado with a challenge.
Creighton, led by coach Jim Flanery, was knocked out of the Big East tournament quarterfinals with a 66-65 loss to Steton Hall in double overtime.
The Blue Jays lead the NCAA in assists per game (20.9) and are third in 3-pointers per game (10.3). Colorado follows far behind with an average of 14.0 assists per game and only 5.7 3-pointers.
Creighton also ranks No. 1 in assists to turnover ratio at 1.63 while the Buffs sit at an average of .98 and an NCAA rank of No. 92.
At the No. 10 seed, Creighton comes in with a 15-5 conference play record and 20-9 overall. Their leading scorer is Sophomore forward and All-Big-East First Team selection Emma Ronsiek, who averaged 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Followed by guard Lauren Jensen at 12.3 and Big-East’s Sixth Player of the Year Morgan Maly at 12.0.
The Buffs were the last NCAA team to maintain undefeated status in the 2021-22 regular season before losing to Stanford in week 14 and entering a brief mid-season slump. After falling to 14-6 the team went 10-2 in their final 12 games and hit their first 20-win mark in nearly a decade.
The Buffs clinched their first Pac-12 tournament victory since 2018 in the opening round against Washington. CU turned around to beat No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in a defensive struggle before losing to the eventual Pac-12 champion, Stanford.
Colorado is led by an arsenal of talent with key players like Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year Quay Miller, and All-Pac-12 team Mya Hollingshed, who gets 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.
Freshman Kindyll Wetta recently made Pac-12 history when she became the first in the conference to receive All-Defensive and All-Freshman team honors in the same season.
The Bluejays may have stronger stats the Buffs still have a good shot at moving up in the bracket. Colorado has been making history all season and show no signs of stopping.
The winner of Friday’s Colorado/Creighton game will meet the winner of the second-seeded Iowa and 15th-seeded Illinois State game.