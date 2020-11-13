Paving the way for Jarek Broussard’s record-breaking debut comes with a boost of confidence for Colorado’s offensive line.
After rushing for 264 yards and five touchdowns - Broussard responsible for 187 yards and three scores - in the season-opening win over UCLA, Colorado’s coaching staff named the running back and offensive linemen Kary Kutsch, Frank Fillip, Colby Pursell, Casey Roddick and Will Sherman as the team’s offensive players of the the game.
“Man, shoutout to my hogs. They really did a good job tonight, opening up the holes,” Broussard said after the win.
“If the hole’s that big, it’s not that hard to run through it.”
Heading into Saturday’s game at Stanford, last week’s successes mean little more than a morale boost for the big Buffaloes.
“I’d say we gained a healthy amount of confidence but nothing that’s going to inflate our ego, that we’re going to slack off when it comes to Stanford,” said Fillip, a sophomore offensive lineman, on Wednesday. “We recognize Stanford does have a big, physical, well-coached d-line. So we’re preparing to deal with that.”
Though the Cardinal had their struggles stopping the run in a lopsided loss to Oregon, which came without their starting quarterback due to a false positive COVID-19 test, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell appreciates Fillip’s approach against the traditionally tough opponent. A year ago, Stanford’s defense held Colorado to 16 points, though the Buffaloes left Folsom Field victorious thanks to Evan Price’s walk-off field goal.
“I felt when they played against Oregon, they did a nice job of creating really good balance. They ran the ball pretty effectively. I thought the back-up quarterback, who wasn’t slated to start, played well. They look like a different team this year than what I saw last year. They’re definitely a better program and a better team,” Dorrell said before noting Cardinal coach David Shaw’s track record speaks for itself.
“They look like the Stanford you used to see.”
Saturday, there will be a backup breaking into Colorado’s offensive line. Josh Jynes is expected to get his first career start at center in place of the injured Pursell.
“He’s done a really good job,” Dorrell said of Jynes, a 310-pound sophomore from Texas. “He played some in the game when Colby went down, and he played well, so Josh is ready. He’s getting, obviously, most of the snaps this week and getting himself ready to play.”
After redshirting last season, Fillip said working with Colorado’s first-year offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has helped him feel confident in his abilities.
“I think my run blocking has gotten a lot more solid than it was going into camp. He’s taught us a lot of technique on like hand placement and hand placement on how to get off those double teams. He’s just really hard on us. He coaches us hard, makes us want to be better. He doesn’t tolerate making the same mistake twice,” Fillip said.
“He’s just a good coach.”
If Jynes can get up to speed and the offensive line is as effective in Week 2 as it was Week 1, Broussard could be in for another big game.
“When the running back does good, usually it means the o-line did good,” Fillip said. “But Me and Jarek came in together, and he’s been battling injury, but I knew this was going to happen as soon as he got his chance. He’s just a phenomenal running back.”