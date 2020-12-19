4
Consecutive years with a losing record. The Broncos have not had more than two straight losing seasons since a 10-year skid from 1963-72.
5
Straight seasons without a playoff appearance. Denver has not seen a postseason snap since SuperBowl 50, tying the franchise’s longest playoff drought since 1972. The Broncos did not make the postseason from 2006-2010 before winning five straight AFC West titles.
8
Catches for Noah Fant, a career high. The second-year tight end also broke a 10-game scoring drought with a 6-yard touchdown reception just before halftime.
48
Is the most points allowed in the Vic Fangio era.
534
Yards is the most against Denver in the Vic Fangio era.
147
Yards on 11 receptions for Stefon Diggs, marking the third straight game the 27-year-old wide receiver has had more than 100 yards against Denver.
404
Denver ranks 404th among 420 single-game performances this season in yards per pass play Saturday, averaging 3.29.
5,054
Career rushing yards for Melvin Gordon, who became the 12th active player to surpass 5,000 yards on his 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Gordon had 61 total yards and two touchdowns.