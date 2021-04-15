Before the Rockies game against the Dodgers on Wednesday, manager Bud Black said he was concerned his players might get frustrated.
He did not, however, convey any warnings about potentially losing control of his own emotions.
Black was ejected in the third inning Wednesday night, his 32nd career ejection and seventh with the Rockies. At the time, the Rockies had not scored in 24 innings and were down 2-0 to the Dodgers. The Dodgers went on to win 4-2, as the Rockies dropped their fifth in a row.
"It’s not because of the lack of effort," bench coach Mike Redmond, who took over as manager for Black on Wednesday, said. "Our guys are ready. They are prepared, they are grinding. Our day is coming where we are going to break out of this, and we are going to do it as a group. Everyone is just waiting for that one big hit."
Black felt that home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi made a few questionable decisions. There was a Jon Gray fastball that landed in the zone, but was called a ball. Gray had to throw five more pitches to get the batter out, and he needed 36 to get through the first inning.
In the third, with Garrett Hampson at the plate, a low pitch was called a strike. Black, upset with another call, made his opinion heard from the dugout. He was ejected shortly after.
"I think right now we are just in one of those spots where we are not getting some calls and not taking advantage of some situations where we can score and take the pressure off," Redmond said. "He did what managers do and sometimes you have to get thrown out to make a point."
The Rockies had a hard time cracking Dodgers starter Dustin May, who needed just six pitches to get through the first inning. But, unlike on Tuesday, when the Rockies had just two total hits, they were able to get some offense going. In the fifth inning, with the bases loaded, Trevor Story hit an RBI single to end the Rockies' 26-inning scoreless streak. They added one more run that inning to make the score 3-2.
Gray did not look as sharp as he did in his first two starts. After a long first, he labored through a 19-pitch second inning. He pitched four total innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks. Daniel Bard, who pitched the bottom of the eighth, allowed his first home run of the season.
"I think there were some ways to get out of the first, but things didn't click fast enough for me," Gray said. "By the second, third, fourth inning I felt pretty good. I felt like I was cruising."
Austin Gomber takes the mound on Thursday for the series finale against the Dodgers before the Rockies return home on Friday.
"We are not playing the baseball we want to play," shortstop Trevor Story said. "Guys feel that. Each day when we show up we feel like we are going to win."