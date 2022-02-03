Perfection is an impossible standard, but the pursuit of the unattainable has been a big part of Bryn Forbes’ success.
“I work hard enough on my game that I expect every shot to go in,” Forbes said after Denver’s 108-104 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday in Utah.
The process, Forbes said, mirrors his college days at Michigan State and his five-plus professional seasons in San Antonio, Milwaukee and Denver. He doesn’t practice a set number of shots per day, but he does make sure to get game-speed repetitions of every type of shot he anticipates taking against NBA competition. Against the Jazz, that included catch-and-shoot 3s off screens (4-5), catch-and-shoot jumpers from midrange off screens (1-2), driving layups (2-2), driving floaters (2-2) and pull-up jumpers inside the arc (1-2).
“I’m happy for him to kind of get a game where we’re running plays, and he’s delivering,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “The best thing about it is, he’s not just a one-trick pony. If you take away the 3, he has the ability to create his own shot for a midrange but also get to the cup and finish. That’s a luxury, to have a shooter that can hurt you at all three levels.”
He didn’t make all his shots in Utah, but he made most of them, finishing 4 of his 5 from 3-point range and 10 of 13 overall and leading all scorers with 26 points. The 28-year-old shooting guard has made a 3 in all eight games he’s played in a Denver uniform after a three-team trade brought him over from San Antonio, but he had not hit more than two or score more than 14 points until Wednesday. After his efficient night, Forbes is up to 40% from 3 as a Nugget, which is still below his 41.1% career mark.
"I expect every shot to fall, which is … unrealistic," Forbes admitted. "But you always keep working and stay focused on the long term."
Forbes’ first bucket came on a drive from the right wing where he finished a finger roll and drew a foul. A couple of minutes later he curled off a screen and sank his first 3 from straight away. Forbes went on to hit a midrange jumper before hitting his second and third 3-pointers before he missed a shot. After he started hot, Davon Reed and Bones Hyland seemed to prioritize feeding Forbes the ball, and Malone left him in the game for roughly 13 minutes spanning the end of the first quarter and most of the second.
“I think it’s one of the first teams that I’ve played for that comes to the hot hand repeatedly and lets you kind of roll and play as long as you’re hot. I love that. I love that coaching style,” Forbes said. “It makes my game easier, because I can get hot quick and just rattle them off. I enjoy playing for this team, this system and the way they do things.”
Forbes can aim for flawlessness again Friday when the Nuggets return to Ball Arena for a game against New Orleans.
“I’ve always expected a lot from myself and wanted to exceed expectations. That’s why I think I work hard,” Forbes said.
“With hard work comes the confidence that you’ll make every shot. That’s not going to happen. But you try and get as close as you can to perfection, and you’ll be all right.”