Cheez-It Bowl, Phoenix; Air Force vs. Washington State, 8:15 p.m. Friday, ESPN, 740 AM
Mosese Fifita’s final game for Air Force will carry added weight as it comes against the team of his younger brother, Washington State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ma’ake.
Mosese said he had not had the chance to see his brother in Phoenix as of Thursday afternoon, they have been in communication and other relatives in the area have visited. Fifita was a first-team All-Mountain West selection for Air Force this season.
“Mo’s been as good a football player as we’ve coached at the United States Air Force Academy,” Calhoun said. “He’s tough. He’s active. He’s dependable. An incredible warrior.”