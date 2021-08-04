Team USA's women's team pursuit of Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Chloé Dygert, Lily Williams and Megan Jastrab, who all live and train in Colorado Springs, rode to a bronze medal against Team Canada.
The USA Cycling team trains at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Velodrome in Memorial Park, and can also be seen riding on city streets, including one of their favorites, Gold Camp Road, the Colorado Springs Olympic City USA Facebook page noted.
“The last year has been so difficult for everybody, filled with so many unknowns,” said Valente, according to the Associated Press. “I think we can finally say that we've ridden the very best we had, up to this point, and that we're happy with bronze.”