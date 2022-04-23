If George Paton ever wins an Oscar he’ll recite the longest thank-you list in Academy Awards history before being dragged off the stage.
At the general manager’s pre-draft media conference Friday, George directly expressed gratitude to the same number of Broncos staff members as Heinz has variety of food products (57). Midway of his opening dialogue about the collective collaboration preparing for the NFL draft Thursday through Saturday, George paused and said: “I’d like to mention a couple of others.’’
Then he cited Keith Bishop, the vice president of security who is immortalized for one of the two most dynamic declarations in the franchise’s history. On Jan. 11, 1987, at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in the AFC Championship, the Broncos, trailing the Browns by seven points, took possession at their own 2-yard line. Bishop, the Broncos’ left guard and John Elway’s unofficial personal bodyguard, told his teammates: “They don’t know it, but we’ve got them right where we want it.’’
Elway produced “The Drive.’’
Paton wanted “to thank everyone in the building’’ at the team’s Dove Valley headquarters – 164 employees – and reserved recognition in his profusive prelude for Elway, the ex-quarterback and president of football operations has been named a team consultant.
Now, at last, about the upcoming draft, George sought to clarify that the Broncos have nine - count ‘em – nine picks, none of which is in the first round. The One (No. 9 overall) went away to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson along with their second and fifth round selections in this draft and Nos. 1 and 2 in 2023, a previous 2019 first rounder (Noah Fant) and second rounder (Drew Lock) and a 2014 seventh rounder of the Raiders (Shelby Harris).
It was The Greatest Train Robbery for the Broncos since Elway was acquired May 2, 1983, and Peyton Manning signed March 20, 2012.
Thus, the Broncos possess Wilson instead of, say, edge rusher Kayon Thibodeaux and choices 64, 75, 96, 115, 116 (the other return in the Seattle deal), 152, 206, 232 and 234.
Paton squelched speculation that the Broncos would get back in the first round, so this will be the 11th draft in franchise history without a No. 1 pick. He submitted that the Broncos could elevate in the second round, and Paton most assuredly will do deals to move up and down and also to secure future draft capital.
The GM was not disclosing any potential names Friday, but he adores the draft’s depth in the middle rounds and gives Broncos believers anticipation for Friday night and Saturday morning in rounds 2 through 7.
Paton proved to be a Master Blaster in last year’s draft with nine players (of 10) who could end up being starters or stars in the league. That draft ranks in the Broncos’ top six and eventually could rival 1973, 2006, 2011 and 2012 (Elway’s first two years in charge) and 2020 (Elway’s last draft).
If George can find six contributors from this draft, he can thank himself.
I’m here to compete against the Broncos 57 after recommending five players the Broncos would pick in the first two rounds of the past six drafts (and trying to warn them that Paxton Lynch was a dweeb.)
My final endorsements:
64 – DeAngelo Malone, outside linebacker/edge rusher, Western Kentucky. Conference USA defensive player twice. He holds the Hilltoppers' record for career sacks with 34. Will be a special teams freak and maybe a spot substitute.
75 – Chad Muma, inside linebacker, Wyoming. Colorado’s own. A legend from Legend High School. Like Malone, he’s an immediate special teams star that the Broncos need.
96 – Cole Turner, tight end, Nevada. He’s an athletic 6-foot-6 ½ receiver with a burst of speed and elevation.
115 – Matt Waletzko, offensive tackle, North Dakota. The other possibility here would be Braxton Jones, an offensive tackle from Southern Utah. Either would be an excellent choice.
152 – Zamir White, running back, Georgia. Fast. The Bulldogs have been good to the Broncos.
206 – Nick Grant, safety, Virginia. Smart, sharp, strong defender. The other safety to consider is Auburn’s Smoke Monday.
232 – Jared Bernhardt, quarterback-wide receiver, Ferris State. Best lacrosse player in the draft. And my favorite.
234 – Alonte Taylor, cornerback/safety, Tennessee. He has the size, height and the right school.
George will thank me after the draft.