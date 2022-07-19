The number of starters somewhere between the Magnificent Seven and the Dirty Dozen must be established in Broncos training camp.

And at least 21 current applicants will not be with the Broncos in September.

Thus, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his staff in conjunction with general manager George Paton and his staff have to make significant and substantial personnel decisions regarding the starters and the roster, and a punter, prior to the season opener.

Russell Wilson will be the quarterback.

Beforehand, though, power couple Russell and Ciara have been jet-setting on a world-wide tour to Wimbledon (sitting in the Royal Box), the Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, Wembley Stadium (to promote the Broncos’ game in London), New York City (for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featuring Ciara), Denver to watch Nuggets and Avalanche postseason games and other grand events elsewhere. Wednesday night they will be presenters at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, though, Russell has exchanged his tuxedo for a sweatsuit this week at his home near San Diego and is holding pre-camp workouts for a gaggle of Broncos offensive teammates, including four wide receivers who already have shown up.

During a passing session at a field originally intended for polo the quarterback who created the credo “Broncos Country Let’s Ride’’ wore orange-and-blue Nike cleats that were emblazoned with a Super Bowl trophy and the words “4th coming soon . . .’’ (The Broncos have won three championships, Wilson one).

Beginning July 27, BroncoSuperstaRuss will be responsible for a football fan Lollapalooza at camp — in the tradition of John Elway, Peyton Manning and, yes, Tim Tebow. Get ready for The Wilson Watch and the Walton Family Circus.

And 89 other players will be attempting to earn spots on the 53-man roster and the practice squad of 16 extras.

Of those, starters are TBD at running back, tight end, center, right guard, right tackle, outside linebacker and inside linebacker; only one of the two punters will win the challenge, and the kickoff and punt returners will be chosen. Who will be the No. 2 quarterback, the 7-12 finalists for the offensive line, the six-seven survivors of the 14 wide receiver aspirants and four of the seven tight ends invited to Dove Valley? Do the Broncos keep three, four or even five running backs active and in waiting?

Seven defensive ends will vie at Dove Valley for four slots, but the three nose tackles should stay (with one on the practice squad). Six of the eight outside linebackers are due to earn a roster spot, and five of the seven inside linebackers should hold on. Of the dozen potential cornerbacks, nine will be the in race at the end.

Hackett likely will announce his first depth chart Aug. 8 (after a Sunday off for the players) and must make his first cuts to 85 by Aug. 16, his next reduction to 80 Aug. 23 and select a final roster of 53 Aug. 30, with the practice squad assembled two days later.

This is my depth chart with starters (*), roster and practice players (#).

Quarterbacks: *Russell Wilson, Josh Johnson, #Brett Rypien.

Running backs: *Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone, #Tyreik McAllister.

Wide receivers: *Courtland Sutton, *Tim Patrick, *Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, #Travis Fulgham, #Tyrie Cleveland, #Trey Quinn.

Tight ends: *Albert Okwuegbunam, *Eric Tomlinson, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, #Dylan Parham.

Left tackle: *Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson, #Quinn Bailey.

Left guard: *Dalton Risner.

Center: *Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Luke Wattenberg.

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow, #Netane Muti.

Right tackle: *Billy Turner, Tom Compton

Defensive ends: *Dre’Mont Jones, *D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike, #Jonathan Kongbo, #Jonathan Harris.

Nose tackles: *Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen, #McTelvin Agim.

Outside linebackers: *Bradley Chubb, *Randy Gregory, Malik Reed, Jonathan Cooper, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, #Christopher Allen.

Inside linebackers: *Josey Jewell, *Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad, #Wade Barrington, #Kana’i Mauga.

Cornerbacks: *Pat Surtain II, *Ronald Derby, *K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Michael Ojemudia, #Essang Bassey, #Faion Hicks.

Safeties: *Justin Simmons, *Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell, #Jamar Johnson, #P.J. Locke.

Kicker: Brandon McManus.

Punter: Corliss Waitman.

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer.

Kick and punt returners: Hamler, Hinton, Washington.

Clip and save.