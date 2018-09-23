BALTIMORE - In physics and football, when matter and energy experience extreme external pressure, objects and payers collapse onto themselves.
The Broncos imploded in their first road show.
Almost all Broncos admitted that they, and not the Ravens, caused the volatile result Sunday.
Throughout the day, the scoreboard reminded everyone of the "Mile High Miracle" that led to the Ravens’ victory in Denver in the 2012 playoffs.
This was the Broncos’ "Breakdown In Baltimore."
"We can’t go out there and beat ourselves," rookie Royce Freeman said afterward in the visiting team’s cramped quarters.
"We made it easy for them," veteran safety Darian Stewart said.
"We have to be disciplined on the road. We made plays, but it’s just unfortunate that we had penalties that killed us," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. lamented.
"Our mistakes were self-inflicted," coach Vance Joseph said.
Dont-da-da-dont-dont, it was a singing in the rain. What an inglorious feeling.
On a rainy, sloppy day, both teams were playing at a slipshod, slapdash, slovenly level. The Broncos blocked a punt on Baltimore’s opening series (and got a touchdown a play later). And, in one of the most significant plays, a blocked field goal turnover led to a Harris touchdown turned over.
The Broncos suffered 13 penalties for 120 yards, and Joseph claimed that they "honestly cost us 20 points" of the Ravens’ 27. Quarterback Case Keenum also threw his fifth interception in three games. Then, again, another penalty nullified a Broncos’ touchdown with under five minutes left in the second quarter.
And the Broncos wouldn’t score again.
"That was the play," said Harris, whose second career touchdown in Baltimore didn’t count. He intercepted a Joe Flacco pass in the 2012 regular season as the Broncos, unlike the British 200 years ago, won here.
On Sunday, the Raven’s 43-yard field goal was blocked when astute, athletic safety Justin Simmons jumped over the offensive line, just as he did two seasons ago in New Orleans. Fellow rookie Will Parks got the ball and raced for the winning touchdown.
This time, after Simmons’ sensational leap of faith, Harris grabbed the ball at the Broncos’ 42-yard line and ran 58 yards for a score – apparently. A late flag appeared as the Broncos celebrated. Backup offensive lineman Billy Turner was accused of a blocking-in-the-back foul.
Turner wasn’t on the field, though. Further research revealed that the officials called a picky Peko penalty. Domata Peko had pushed a Ravens’ player from behind, but they were 10 yards away.
"Don’t get me started," Chris said. "I know what I’d like to say, but I don’t want to get fined.
"We have to play with more composure, be smarter.
"If we score there, we go ahead 21-17, and I’m sure we win.’’
More than a half dozen player gave the usual cleanup-on-aisle-Broncos excuse.
The Broncos, honestly, are rotten away from home, losing 12 of their last 15 in unfriendly confines, and 8 of 9 in the Joseph era. The coach disregarded the Broncos’ lack of success with early Sunday kickoffs, but they are 0-5 last season and this.
Penalties were the primary problem. Left tackle Garrett Bolles was caught holding twice in important situations; left guard Ron Leary was punished for unsportsmanlike conduct; Von Miller had two encroachment penalties; rookie cornerback Issac Yiadom, treated like rental furniture by the Ravens, drew an unnecessary roughness foul, and, when the Broncos were driving for a potential touchdown to cut the advantage to six, they were charged with 12 players in the huddle.
The worst offense was the 15-yard penalty on, and ejection of, rookie Phillip Lindsay, who did or did not strike a Baltimore player underneath a scrum. "I didn’t see what happened, but obviously you can do it, if that’s accurate," Joseph said. Players were not thrilled about the absence from the second quarter on of the versatile Lindsay.
The Ravens did score three touchdowns and prevailed, but they were aided and abetted more by the Broncos than a soaked crowd. The paid attendance was announced as 70,015, but at least 20,000 were disguised as blue seats. Later in the afternoon M&T Stadium’s name should have been changed to MT (empty) stadium.
The no-shows did avoided the aftershock of the Broncos’ implosion.