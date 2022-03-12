In George S. Paton We Trust.
The T-shirts should be available soon.
What has Paton done lately for the Broncos, huh? Well, he signed Nathaniel Hackett as coach and traded for Russell Wilson as quarterback, and he’ll definitely get the franchise back on Monday Night Football.
But, now, all the Broncos’ GM has to do is sign several spectacular veteran free agents this week, then select several superb draft choices next month.
How about lowering the gas prices, George?
General manager George Smith Paton seems to be in command like General George Smith Patton.
This fellow Coloradans barely knew a year ago certainly is recognizable now – and everybody understands that Peyton and Paton are pronounced the same – and respected as the Broncos spring forward Sunday. Check again November 6 to make sure the franchise doesn’t fall back.
Paton and the Broncos begin their legal tampering and talking with unrestricted free agents’ representatives Monday and officially can agree to contracts with the players Wednesday.
They can be forgiven if they conveniently forgot to mention to their new quarterback that 2021 Broncos, including 10 from the defense and seven more from the offense, will be on the NFL’s open market. However, the Broncos can re-sign a few of their own free agents while considering 570 players who were with other teams in 2021.
The Broncos are not set at any position – even quarterback, where they’ll need another to go with Wilson and restricted free agent Brett Rypien. Starters and/or substitutes are required on defense at cornerback, safety, inside and outside linebacker, and in the defensive line, and, offensively, in the line at right tackle and at tight end, running back and also wide receiver. Was any area left out? Maybe kicker, but the punter and the long snapper aren’t secure.
The unrestricted free agents on offense are Teddy Bridgewater, Melvin Gordon, Bobby Massie, Cameron Fleming, Brett Jones, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck. Bridgewater will be gone, but Gordon and the Broncos appear to want each other – if Melvin will promise not to fumble – and the Broncos will be interested in retaining Saubert as a blocking tight end and the versatile Beck. Massie will be a loss because he is a capable, if not top-shelf, right tackle.
Paton must be contemplating UFAs Trent Brown and Morgan Moses at that pivotal place on the line’s right side and, at tight end, Zach Ertz, Gerald Everett (who was with Wilson in Seattle), enigma Evan Engram, Tyler Conklin, who was drafted by Minnesota, when Paton was an executive, and C.J. Uzomah. Rob Gronkowski? Two of his brothers played for the Broncos.
Denver finally is a destination franchise once more for the first time since Peyton Manning was the Broncos’ quarterback. People will want to play here with Wilson and, suddenly, a Super Bowl challenger.
James Conner would an alternative to Gordon, and Trevor Siemian and Geno Smith are No. 2 QB possibilities.
Defensively, the Broncos’ priority is an edge rusher, and Von Miller has teased on social media that he’d like to return. But Amtrak has left Denver’s Union Station. The Broncos will look to younger options Haason Reddick and Chandler Jones as their expensive acquisition to team with Bradley Chubb on the outside.
Two All-World defenders should be attractive to Paton. Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner and Wilson were pillars on the Seahawks and in the Seattle community. Also, Calais Campbell could come home to finish his career. The 35-year-old defensive end, who was born in Denver and starred at South High, would have joined the Broncos in 2017 if the Jaguars hadn’t outbid them.
The Broncos will try to keep Josey Jewell and Kenny Young, but Alexander Johnson will get his first major deal somewhere else. The Broncos will proceed without cornerbacks Kyle Fuller (their decision) and Bryce Callahan (his choice), so they should sign J.C. Jackson, late of the Patriots, as their high-ticket cornerback and add Darious Williams, who won a championship ring with the Rams and played under Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Rasul Douglas of the Packers is another prospect.
Jordan Whitehead, who was with the Buccaneers, would be a quality addition at safety for the Broncos even if they retain Kareem Jackson.
The Broncos have the cap money ($26.1 million), the assertiveness and a sharp and shrewd general manager.
George S. Paton has earned our trust.