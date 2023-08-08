According to Payton Rules©, “Gilligan Caps,’’ acceptable on the S.S. Minnow, will be banned from the Broncos’ sideline Friday night.

The late Bob Denver would be disappointed, and Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos’ head coach of late, would be insulted again.

The Broncos will not take a three-hour boat tour while in Arizona. The players aren’t old enough to remember the floppy bucket hats from the 1960s TV show “Gilligan’s Island,’’ but those who were in the team’s training camp in 2022 certainly haven’t forgotten that Hackett wore the obsolescent headwear at practices.

Asked what he was looking for in the Broncos’ first exhibition in Phoenix, the Broncos coach Sean Payton responded with “what I don’t want to see’’ — only 10 Broncos on the field for a play and players who have completed their limited participation in the game removing jerseys, conducting media interviews and putting on sunglasses or “Gilligan hats,’’ a reference to Bob Denver, who portrayed “Willie Gilligan,’’ and a subtle affront to Hackett.

Payton is real old school. He was born three years after the Broncos first played an exhibition in 1960 (losing 43-6) and a year before “Gilligan’s Island’’ became popular.

But what the coach — and principal owner Rob Walton, who owns a compound in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he has a primary home — and the rest of us in Colorado really want to see is how the 2023 Broncos, especially Russell Wilson and 47 new players, perform in their pre-business opener against the Cardinals. Thankfully, the game will be indoors instead of outside in 108-degree heat.

• Are the offensive line — with $139 million worth of a tackle and a guard in Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers — and returning injured starters Garett Bolles and Lloyd Cushenberry vastly improved?

• Do the Broncos have any new running backs who can supplement Javonte Williams, who is recovering from serious knee surgery and will be held out of this exhibition?

• Given the losses of wide receiver Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler AGAIN, who will the Broncos find as wide receivers (Marvin Mims Jr.?), and will Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton be elite and elusive NFL receptors?

• Does Greg Dulcich break out, and will the offense have three more quality tight ends including or excluding Albert O-No?

• Can Ted Gregory ever play a full season and be effective consistently?

• Zach Allen, with the Cardinals last season, is one defensive end. Who’s the other, and what about the depth on the defensive line?

• Nik Benitto, where are you?

• Will the Broncos continue their incredible run of undrafted free agents? In 19 of the past 20 seasons, an UFA has made the 53-man roster to begin the regular season. The list includes Chris Harris Jr., Shaq Barrett and Phillip Lindsay. The only year during the lengthy stretch that the Broncos didn’t keep an undrafted rookie was 2016. Last training camp wide receiver-returner Jalen Virgil survived.

• Which kicker, Brett Maher or Elliott Fry, replaces Brandon McManus?

• Are backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Ben Dinucci any good, and can either win a game or two if Wilson is hurt?

• Will defensive lineman Jordan Jackson impress the Broncos enough to be on the roster? Jackson played three seasons at the Air Force Academy and was drafted in the sixth round last year by the Saints. He ended up on the practice squad and was signed to a futures contract by the Broncos after the season. He is third string on the depth chart at defensive end.

• How about the other seven other former Saints players in the Broncos’ camp?

These are 10 players (and their numbers) to watch specifically on the telecast Friday:

Wide receivers Marquez Callaway (11), Lil’ Jordan Humphreys (17) and draft pick Mims (83), undrafted running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38), offensive linemen who were undrafted free agents — Alex Pakewski (63) and Henry Byrd (66), who would be the Broncos’ first-ever Princeton player, nose tackle and UFA PJ Mustipher (96), especially since Mike Purcell is on the none-football injury list recovering from knee injury and could be a salary cap casualty, undrafted cornerback Art Green (28), who has a $170,000 guarantee, tight end Nate Adkins (38), and inside-outside linebacker Sanders, who Payton praised again Monday.

But no Gilligan gear, guys.